WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State women's golf head coach Tom McCurdy announced the signing of Hillary Currier to a National Letter of Intent Thursday morning. "We are really excited that Hillary is signing with Wichita State," McCurdy said. "She is very passionate about her game and has a fantastic mindset for how to prepare and develop her game. She has a ton of upside and her golfing future is very bright."

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO