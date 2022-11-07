ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. top Magic, Paolo Banchero in first meeting

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a meeting of two of the top picks in the NBA draft, it was Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets that emerged victorious over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

Smith returned from a one-game absence on Monday in the 134-127 victory, recording three points, one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes. He did not play on Saturday in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a bout with the flu and is still working to get back into rhythm.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas wasn’t quite sure how Smith would respond entering the contest after missing time, and thought the third pick was a bit rusty. He went 1-of-4 from the field.

He seemed out of rhythm to me. He seemed like he had been off for a week and had been sick and in bed and hadn’t had a practice. He was trying to do the right things. He was in foul trouble and had a couple of open looks that he missed and some fumbles of the ball that he usually doesn’t have so I’m chalking this one up to just not being in rhythm and being sick for a week.

On the other side, Banchero led the Magic with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes of work. He became the third rookie in team history to record consecutive 30-point games after finishing with a season-high 33 points on Saturday.

“He is really good at basketball,” Magic guard Terrence Ross said of Banchero. “He is a special talent so you just gotta let him feel his way out. This is his 11th game so he is doing a really good job. (Putting) 30 up in your 11th game is impressive.”

The contest was the first official meeting for Smith and Banchero in the NBA. The two previously met in the Las Vegas Summer League when Smith had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Banchero had 17 points, six assists and four rebounds.

The two players have a longstanding friendship after playing in many of the same events and tournaments over the years. Banchero even revealed on Monday that they came close to playing together in college at Tennessee.

They relish the opportunity to play against each other.

“It is always fun to play against him, even in high school,” Smith told Rookie Wire. “Us being around the same age and us just both being rookies and being new to this and living out our dreams. It is fun to compete against him. I’m such a fan of his game and a fan of who he is. It is always fun competing against him and talking to him during the game.”

Said Banchero of Smith:

He is a ridiculous shooter, shot-maker. You can’t really teach the stuff he is able to do when it comes to making shots. He is also a vocal player. He isn’t just out there playing. He talks to his teammates and tries to be a leader. Defensively, he is really active with his hands. He is a great two-way player and has great size and length. He has got everything you really want in a player.

Smith and Banchero will be linked to each other for several years as top-three picks and will have plenty of battles on the court. They represent the next wave of players entering the league and should be in store for plenty of success.

The Rockets and Magic play for the final time this season on Dec. 21.

