SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SAINT KATHERINE 48

Percentages: FG .321, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Baptiste 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 3-8, Romero 1-1, Harper 0-1, Vertiz 0-1, Petrusev 0-2, Durham 0-3, Parker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gallardo). Turnovers: 21 (Baptiste 5, Parker 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Gallardo 2, Harper 2, Durham,...
Today in Sports History-Howe becomes goal scoring leader

1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants. 1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.
TENNESSEE STATE
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42

SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
Chicago 3, Anaheim 2

Anaheim200—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 6 (Zegras), 0:19. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 5 (Benoit, Terry), 11:13. 3, Chicago, Tinordi 1 (Domi, Kane), 13:55. Penalties_Regenda, ANA (Hooking), 19:49; Regenda, ANA (Misconduct), 19:49. Second Period_4, Chicago, Roos 1 (Domi, Kane), 4:04. Penalties_Katchouk, CHI (High Sticking), 14:00. Third Period_5, Chicago, Tinordi 2, 17:18....
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 3

Los Angeles220—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 4 (Kupari, Edler), 0:09. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 7 (Hronek, Perron), 4:09 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Fiala 5 (Kempe, Doughty), 13:21 (pp). Penalties_Edler, LA (Tripping), 3:05; Chiarot, DET (Holding), 12:26; Kempe, LA (Roughing), 18:55. Second Period_4, Los Angeles, Durzi 2 (Danault, Kaliyev), 6:23....
