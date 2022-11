City Manager Derek Johnson is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Tuggle as the Fire Chief following Chief Keith Aggson’s retirement on December 9, 2022. Chief Tuggle’s first day as Chief will be December 5, 2022 and his annual base salary will be $218,400. He will manage the Fire Department’s $14 million budget and lead a team of about 60 full-time Fire Department employees serving the San Luis Obispo community.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO