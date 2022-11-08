Could it honestly get any worse for Texas A&M at this point? After losing their sixth straight game for the first time since the 1972 season, yes, 50 years ago to be exact, the Aggies will miss bowl season for the first time in nearly 14 years, and changes within the program are inevitable after the season finale against LSU on Nov. 26th. Without getting off point, Texas A&M fell to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night, who came into the contest with identical records at 3-6 and 1-5 in the SEC. The spotlight once again shined on freshman quarterback Conner...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO