Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SAINT KATHERINE 48
Percentages: FG .321, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Baptiste 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 3-8, Romero 1-1, Harper 0-1, Vertiz 0-1, Petrusev 0-2, Durham 0-3, Parker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gallardo). Turnovers: 21 (Baptiste 5, Parker 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Gallardo 2, Harper 2, Durham,...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 103, SOUTHWESTERN (TX) 61
SOUTHWESTERN (TEXAS)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .400, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (C.Smith 3-5, Hannah 2-5, Lacy 1-1, Ojonta 1-1, Toussaint 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mur 0-1, Crump 0-2, Hester 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Smith). Turnovers: 29 (Hannah 8, Enakpene 4, Hupp 3, Lacy 3, Jones...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH TECH 69, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63
Percentages: FG .343, FT .480. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bostick 3-6, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Wade 0-2, A.Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eyisi 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Tucker). Turnovers: 12 (Bostick 3, Stevens 3, Allen-Eikens 2, A.Wright, Afifi, Igbanugo,...
Porterville Recorder
MURRAY STATE 90, LINDSEY WILSON 53
Percentages: FG .415, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-3, Cundiff 2-5, Harlan 1-3, Davis 0-1, Edmond 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harlan, Jac.Edwards). Turnovers: 17 (Lewis 8, Edmond 2, Mumford 2, Cundiff, Harlan, Jones, Ribeiro, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Cundiff...
Porterville Recorder
South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing
Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 38, California 10
California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
Georgia atop AP Poll for sixth straight week
TCU (10-0) Tennessee (9-1) Georgia went on the road Saturday night to beat Mississippi State 45-19 and clinch the SEC East. It’s the fifth trip to Atlanta, where the Bulldogs will play LSU, in six seasons. “We didn’t really talk about it in the locker room. That’s wasn’t our...
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Howe becomes goal scoring leader
1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants. 1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.
Gutsy Play of the Week: Baker’s unorthodox postgame celebration
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Despite not taking a snap, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrated with his teammates following Thursday night’s 25-15 win over the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
Comments / 0