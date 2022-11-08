ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SAINT KATHERINE 48

Percentages: FG .321, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Baptiste 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 3-8, Romero 1-1, Harper 0-1, Vertiz 0-1, Petrusev 0-2, Durham 0-3, Parker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gallardo). Turnovers: 21 (Baptiste 5, Parker 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Gallardo 2, Harper 2, Durham,...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 103, SOUTHWESTERN (TX) 61

SOUTHWESTERN (TEXAS)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .400, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (C.Smith 3-5, Hannah 2-5, Lacy 1-1, Ojonta 1-1, Toussaint 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mur 0-1, Crump 0-2, Hester 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Smith). Turnovers: 29 (Hannah 8, Enakpene 4, Hupp 3, Lacy 3, Jones...
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

UTAH TECH 69, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63

Percentages: FG .343, FT .480. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bostick 3-6, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Wade 0-2, A.Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eyisi 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Tucker). Turnovers: 12 (Bostick 3, Stevens 3, Allen-Eikens 2, A.Wright, Afifi, Igbanugo,...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

MURRAY STATE 90, LINDSEY WILSON 53

Percentages: FG .415, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-3, Cundiff 2-5, Harlan 1-3, Davis 0-1, Edmond 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harlan, Jac.Edwards). Turnovers: 17 (Lewis 8, Edmond 2, Mumford 2, Cundiff, Harlan, Jones, Ribeiro, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Cundiff...
MURRAY, KY
Porterville Recorder

South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing

Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 38, California 10

California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
CORVALLIS, OR
On3.com

Georgia atop AP Poll for sixth straight week

TCU (10-0) Tennessee (9-1) Georgia went on the road Saturday night to beat Mississippi State 45-19 and clinch the SEC East. It’s the fifth trip to Atlanta, where the Bulldogs will play LSU, in six seasons. “We didn’t really talk about it in the locker room. That’s wasn’t our...
ATHENS, GA
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Howe becomes goal scoring leader

1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants. 1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy