NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole
Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
SkySports
Sao Paulo GP: Sergio Perez edges Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen to top first practice
Perez and world champion Verstappen, who is seeking a record-extending 15th victory of the season, appeared to be in a league of their own for much of the session, but Ferrari produced a late show of speed to set the stage for Qualifying, which takes place on Friday ahead of the final Sprint of the season on Saturday.
SkySports
Sao Paulo GP: George Russell confident 'no damage' done to Mercedes in Qualifying spin
Russell qualified third for the final Sprint of the season, despite spinning in wet conditions and bringing out a red flag that proved crucial in Kevin Magnussen taking a shock pole for Haas in Brazil. The Briton managed to avoid making contact with the barriers as he lost control of...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
SkySports
Sao Paulo GP Sprint: George Russell wins as Max Verstappen struggles after collision with Carlos Sainz
George Russell triumphed in a thrilling Sprint to lead a Mercedes front-row lockout for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, as world champion Max Verstappen struggled to fourth after a collision with Carlos Sainz. Verstappen took the lead from shock pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen in the early stages as the Haas rapidly...
Dua Lipa Denies Involvement in FIFA World Cup 2022, Urges Host Nation Qatar to Address Human Rights Concerns
Amid speculation, Dua Lipa has confirmed that she will not perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off Nov. 20 in Qatar. The pop star shared a definitive statement on the matter through social media, denying rumors of her involvement and calling for the host nation to address its human rights abuses. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I will be cheering England on from afar.” She went on to say: “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it...
SkySports
Sao Paulo GP: Fernando Alonso criticises Esteban Ocon after Alpine team-mates collide in Sprint
Fernando Alonso suggested he was looking forward to his partnership with Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon "finally" being over after the pair ruined each other's races with a collision in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint. Armed with a car that had shown strong pace throughout the weekend and in solid...
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
SkySports
Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
SkySports
Endrick: Chelsea host family of Brazilian wonderkid amid interest from Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool
Chelsea have hosted the family of Brazilian teenager Endrick at the club's training ground as they continue to explore the possibility of signing the Palmeiras forward. The 16-year-old is one of the most coveted youngsters in world football, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City among a host of clubs reportedly interested in his signature.
SkySports
Marco Silva exclusive interview: Fulham want to give Man Utd a game to remember before World Cup break
Fulham host Manchester United on Super Sunday, with Marco Silva wanting his vibrant side to sign off in style in what is the final Premier League game before the season breaks for the World Cup. Silva's team have already proved the pre-season doubters wrong to sit ninth in the table,...
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane heading to World Cup in best physical and mental condition
Antonio Conte thinks Harry Kane is heading to the World Cup in the "best physical and mental condition" despite his domestic workload with Tottenham. Kane played the full 90 minutes and scored on his final Spurs appearance before the break for the Qatar tournament in a 4-3 win over Leeds.
SkySports
Wales Women 1-1 Finland Women: Carrie Jones' opener cancelled out in Spain
Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain. Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute. Gemma Grainger's team had narrowly missed out on World...
SkySports
England captain Jos Buttler has 'had a few dreams' about lifting T20 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final vs Pakistan
England captain Jos Buttler says he has "certainly had a few dreams" about lifting the T20 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Buttler is hoping to become just the third man to lead England to a World Cup title, after Eoin Morgan did so in the 50-over version in 2019 and Paul Collingwood skippered his country to the T20 trophy in 2010.
SkySports
Great Britain hearts broken by Australia in Billie Jean King Cup semi-final after losing deciding doubles rubber
Australia have beaten Great Britain 2-1 to reach the Billie Jean King Cup final after winning the decisive doubles rubber. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls began their season at a small event in Grenoble and on Saturday found themselves trying to send Britain through to a first Billie Jean King Cup final for 41 years.
SkySports
Rain could impact England's T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan with rules altered and trophy share possible
The T20 World Cup could be shared for the first time in its history with rain threatening to wreak havoc with this weekend's final between England and Pakistan in Melbourne. England are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2010 having decimated India by 10 wickets in Thursday's semi-final in Adelaide, while Pakistan are looking to repeat their 2009 triumph after overcoming New Zealand by seven wickets in their last-four clash in Sydney a day earlier.
