Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SAINT KATHERINE 48
Percentages: FG .321, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Baptiste 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 3-8, Romero 1-1, Harper 0-1, Vertiz 0-1, Petrusev 0-2, Durham 0-3, Parker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gallardo). Turnovers: 21 (Baptiste 5, Parker 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Gallardo 2, Harper 2, Durham,...
Porterville Recorder
SACRAMENTO STATE 65, UC SAN DIEGO 55
Percentages: FG .404, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Chappell 5-6, A.Patterson 3-4, Wilbon 2-3, Marks 2-4, Hunt 2-6, Hardee 0-1, Mawein 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wilbon 5, Hunt 2, McRae 2, Mawein). Steals: 4 (Chappell 2, Marks, Mawein). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
UTAH TECH 69, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63
Percentages: FG .343, FT .480. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bostick 3-6, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Wade 0-2, A.Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eyisi 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Tucker). Turnovers: 12 (Bostick 3, Stevens 3, Allen-Eikens 2, A.Wright, Afifi, Igbanugo,...
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 67, NEW MEXICO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .446, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Pinson 2-6, Muhammad 1-1, Avery 1-2, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Peake 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Beck 2, Peake 2, Muhammad). Turnovers: 20 (Gordon 5, Washington 5, Muhammad 3, Pinson 3, Avery 2, Bradley...
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42
SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
Porterville Recorder
Murray St. 90, Lindsey Wilson 53
LINDSEY WILSON (0-1) Jac.Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Mumford 3-9 0-0 6, Jones 2-4 0-0 6, Jordan 0-6 0-0 0, Lewis 4-5 0-2 8, Edmond 3-6 2-2 8, Cundiff 3-6 2-2 10, Harlan 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Ribeiro 1-3 0-0 2, Malesevic 4-6 0-1 8, Davis 0-2 0-2 0, Tinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 4-9 53.
Porterville Recorder
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday
Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
Porterville Recorder
Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 38, California 10
California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 3, Vegas 2
Vegas110—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 2 (Rosen, O'Reilly), 9:47. 2, Vegas, Smith 8 (Stephenson), 10:46 (sh). Penalties_Howden, LV (Cross Checking), 10:13. Second Period_3, Vegas, Kessel 3 (Cotter, Karlsson), 2:43. 4, St. Louis, Barbashev 2 (Schenn), 16:06. 5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 3 (Leivo, Mikkola), 16:46. Penalties_Roy, LV (Tripping), 11:52.
Comments / 0