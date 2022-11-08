Read full article on original website
Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova’s capital Sunday to express their dismay over alleged government failings amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged in the capital, Chisinau, and chanted slogans as they marched toward the Constitutional Court. They called for an early election and the resignation of Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu. Moldova, a former Soviet republic sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine with 2.6 million people, has taken a distinctly Western-oriented path over the last year. But in the past two months, a series of protests initiated by the populist Shor Party have rocked the country. The Shor Party’s leader, Ilan Shor, is a Moldovan oligarch currently in exile in Israel. He is implicated in a $1 billion bank theft and was recently named on a U.S. State Department sanctions list as working for Russian interests.
US Mid-Term Elections 2022 not compromised through Cyber Attack says CISA
US Mid-Term Elections 2022 are now over and news is out by now that Democrats led by Joe Biden, with the help of deputy Kamala Harris, kept their throne with a great difficulty. As Republicans under the leadership of Donald Trump tried their best to snatch power from Biden administration.
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
ISTANBUL — (AP) — A bomb rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding several dozen and leaving panicked people to flee the fiery blast or huddle in cafes and shops. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue,...
Russian hacker spreading LockBit ransomware arrested in Canada
The US Department of Justice arrested a Canadian Citizen born in Russia for spreading Lockbit ransomware. Michael Vasiliev, a 32-year-old, was arrested by the law enforcement department and will soon be extradited to the United States for further prosecution. Details are in that the arrest was made after a 2-3...
Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness
She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change
RangeForce Adds MITRE D3fend and ATT&CK Frameworks to Cyber Defense Readiness Platform
NORFOLK, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RangeForce, the company that empowers team cyber defense readiness at scale, today announced the addition of MITRE D3FEND and MITRE ATT&CK modules and reporting to its interactive cyber readiness development platform which enables organizations to tailor their individual and team training programs to master specific skills required to protect against cyber threats. The new modules map to the library of defensive cybersecurity countermeasures in the MITRE D3FEND and attack techniques in MITRE ATT&CK.
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – November 4, 2022
Cyberattacks on Dropbox, Europe’s biggest copper producer and another Australian business make this week’s headlines. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of November 4, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. Google Chrome Suffers Seventh Zero-Day Vulnerability of the Year. Google has released an emergency update...
The blockchain & data privacy (GDPR)
The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the author in this article. Blockchain has been outlined as a digital, decentralized ledger that keeps a record of all transactions that present...
Security loopholes in Twitter Bluetick Verification Systems
As expected, Twitter rolled out the campaign to weed out fake accounts by charging for blue tick subscriptions from the second week of this month. However, not all seem to go as per the plan, as the verification systems seem to be filled with security loopholes. According to a discussion...
