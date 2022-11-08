Read full article on original website
Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – NOVEMBER 11, 2022
Microsoft security updates, Trojans attack Google and the SEC announces enforcement action for SolarWinds….Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of November 11, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. FBI Announces That Hacktivist DDoS Attacks Can Have Minimal Impact. As Russian military attacks on Ukraine continue, hacktivists...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Security loopholes in Twitter Bluetick Verification Systems
As expected, Twitter rolled out the campaign to weed out fake accounts by charging for blue tick subscriptions from the second week of this month. However, not all seem to go as per the plan, as the verification systems seem to be filled with security loopholes. According to a discussion...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
RangeForce Adds MITRE D3fend and ATT&CK Frameworks to Cyber Defense Readiness Platform
NORFOLK, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RangeForce, the company that empowers team cyber defense readiness at scale, today announced the addition of MITRE D3FEND and MITRE ATT&CK modules and reporting to its interactive cyber readiness development platform which enables organizations to tailor their individual and team training programs to master specific skills required to protect against cyber threats. The new modules map to the library of defensive cybersecurity countermeasures in the MITRE D3FEND and attack techniques in MITRE ATT&CK.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
The blockchain & data privacy (GDPR)
The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the author in this article. Blockchain has been outlined as a digital, decentralized ledger that keeps a record of all transactions that present...
Comments / 0