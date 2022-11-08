This update will be a roller coaster of sorts. We’ll be starting at a low point, with the 2-0 loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinal. Anticipation quickly builds and we begin a climb back up, however, as the ‘Cats wait with bated breath to hear when their names would be called for the NCAA Tournament. A peak is reached when the announcement comes that Northwestern will be a four seed. It is at this high point that we find ourselves now, tingling with nervous excitement as we sit awaiting the numerous flips and loop-de-loops that are to come as the Wildcats try to make the most of their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018. While we sit here with our stomachs ready to drop at any moment, let’s get in to the nitty-gritty details of the past week in Northwestern women’s soccer.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO