Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Related
insidenu.com
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern looks to defend its crown
Despite falling in the Big Ten Tournament to No. 6 Michigan (14-5, 5-3 B1G), the NCAA tournament higher powers decided that Northwestern’s (17-4, 5-3 B1G) record was strong enough to earn the No. 2 tournament seed, likely influenced by its incredibly strong strength of schedule. After Lakeside Field hosted a play-in game between Miami (OH) and Rider yesterday, the ‘Cats will face that game’s winner in the No. 25 RedHawks tomorrow at their home site.
insidenu.com
Volleyball: Strong play continues against ranked opponents
The Wildcats played four matches since we last brought you a volleyball update. Three of those were against top-12 teams. And although the ‘Cats split the matches 2-2, this is some of the best volleyball we’ve ever seen from Shane Davis’ squad. Friday, Oct. 28 vs. No....
insidenu.com
Men’s soccer: A Payne-ful year, but ideally a foundational one
Northwestern’s fall campaign came to an end last Friday at the hands of Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, putting its final record at 3-9-5. There wasn’t much immediate gratification enjoyed by anyone affiliated with the program over the last two-plus months, but there never were, nor should there have been, expectations of anything else.
insidenu.com
Women’s soccer: NCAA Tournament is on the horizon
This update will be a roller coaster of sorts. We’ll be starting at a low point, with the 2-0 loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinal. Anticipation quickly builds and we begin a climb back up, however, as the ‘Cats wait with bated breath to hear when their names would be called for the NCAA Tournament. A peak is reached when the announcement comes that Northwestern will be a four seed. It is at this high point that we find ourselves now, tingling with nervous excitement as we sit awaiting the numerous flips and loop-de-loops that are to come as the Wildcats try to make the most of their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018. While we sit here with our stomachs ready to drop at any moment, let’s get in to the nitty-gritty details of the past week in Northwestern women’s soccer.
insidenu.com
Three takeaways from Northwestern’s season-opening win against Chicago State
Following an offseason full of questions, the biggest of all being how Northwestern would replace its graduates and transfers, the Wildcats tipped off their 2022-23 campaign in a big way Monday with an 85-54 victory over Chicago State. Things didn’t always look perfect for the ‘Cats, but Northwestern shot pretty well — 10-of-21 from three and 27-of-32 from the line — leading to its first win of the season. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Monday night’s matchup.
insidenu.com
Five things we learned from Northwestern’s loss to Ohio State
In the midst of torrential rain and howling winds. Northwestern and Ohio State battled to scrounge points across the board. Neither team was able to move the ball through the air, as the winds forced the ball to either sail or die. At the end of a four-quarter war in the trenches, the Number Two team in the country was able to escape dreary Evanston with a 21-7 win and dropped the ‘Cats to 1-8. Here are five things we learned from NU’s most recent loss in a season full of them.
Comments / 0