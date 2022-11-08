Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hays native signs to play for D1 Oregon State basketball
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Gavin Marrs who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2023-24 season. Marrs, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound forward, attends Ellensburg High School in Ellensburg, Wash....
willamettecollegian.com
Jett's Sports Report: Issue 4
Men’s Soccer won the Northwest Conference! A 5-0 blowout against Linfield will allow them free bling in the form of championship rings. Next they will sail their championSHIP to Chicago to play Wisconsin Platteville in the first round of the national tournament. Women’s Soccer saw their season come to...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Adds Local Talent on Signing Day
CORVALLIS – Oregon State women's basketball added two of the top talents in the Beaver State to its 2023-24 roster with the signings of Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. "This is an exciting day for our basketball program and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Donovyn and Kennedie to Oregon State and our basketball family," Rueck said. "They bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence both offensively and defensively to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players who each have the ability to impact the game in all phases. They have been very well coached, understand the game, and have the skillsets to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates who will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have outstanding careers at Oregon State."
Oregon women’s basketball center Kennedy Basham out ‘several weeks’ with right knee injury
Oregon’s already short rotation will be shorter, literally and figuratively, for the foreseeable future. Ducks freshman center Kennedy Basham, who injured her right knee during the third quarter of Monday’s season opener against Northwestern, was in a full leg immobilizing brace and on crutches during Wednesday’s practice.
An evening with Oregon State basketball: Impressions from Beavers men and women after opening night
For an opening act Monday night at Gill Coliseum, that was something, no?. The Oregon State women trailed by 10 points, led by 10 points, gave it up, then rallied to win on a last-second free throw over Hawaii 61-60. The Beavers men did one better in the nightcap. They...
willamettecollegian.com
SAAC seeks to bring Willamette Community together
“We want to bring the Willamette community together and make it fun to be a Bearcat.” Ryan Johns (‘24), president of the Northwest Conference Student Athlete Committee, co-president of the Willamette Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and offensive lineman on Willamette Football, is hoping to make Willamette Athletics and the Bearcat community better than ever.
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
athleticbusiness.com
Department of Education Resolves Title IX Investigation of Oregon School District
The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced Nov. 4 the resolution of a complaint alleging inequitable athletics access for girls with respect to locker rooms, practice, and competitive facilities; equipment and supplies; and the opportunity to receive coaching at a high school in Salem-Keizer School District in Oregon.
1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
willamettecollegian.com
Fun Fact: There are Apartments in McCulloch Stadium
McCulloch stadium, the figurative home of Bearcat football, baseball and track, is also the literal home of certain athletic department staff. “Upstairs of the stadium, above all the locker rooms, there are conference rooms…and at one end, the very south end, there’s this apartment,” said Rob Passage, director of intercollegiate athletics. In fact, according to Passage, there are four private apartments, which surround a communal kitchen, living space, and bathroom.
Tina Kotek claims victory in Oregon governor’s race; Associated Press has not declared winner
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek's campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor's race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
KGW
Oregon state rep who was arrested at Clackamas County Fair winning by a landslide
Rep. James Hieb appeared on body cam footage, seemingly drunk and argumentative with deputies. It didn’t hurt his re-election campaign.
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
opb.org
Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington
No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent in race for Washington’s 3rd District
Amid a close race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress, the race remains too close to call with ballots still getting counted.
Comments / 0