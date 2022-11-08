ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Hays Post

Hays native signs to play for D1 Oregon State basketball

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Gavin Marrs who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2023-24 season. Marrs, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound forward, attends Ellensburg High School in Ellensburg, Wash....
CORVALLIS, OR
willamettecollegian.com

Jett's Sports Report: Issue 4

Men’s Soccer won the Northwest Conference! A 5-0 blowout against Linfield will allow them free bling in the form of championship rings. Next they will sail their championSHIP to Chicago to play Wisconsin Platteville in the first round of the national tournament. Women’s Soccer saw their season come to...
SALEM, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Adds Local Talent on Signing Day

CORVALLIS – Oregon State women's basketball added two of the top talents in the Beaver State to its 2023-24 roster with the signings of Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. "This is an exciting day for our basketball program and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Donovyn and Kennedie to Oregon State and our basketball family," Rueck said. "They bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence both offensively and defensively to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players who each have the ability to impact the game in all phases. They have been very well coached, understand the game, and have the skillsets to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates who will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have outstanding careers at Oregon State."
CORVALLIS, OR
willamettecollegian.com

SAAC seeks to bring Willamette Community together

“We want to bring the Willamette community together and make it fun to be a Bearcat.” Ryan Johns (‘24), president of the Northwest Conference Student Athlete Committee, co-president of the Willamette Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and offensive lineman on Willamette Football, is hoping to make Willamette Athletics and the Bearcat community better than ever.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
OREGON STATE
athleticbusiness.com

Department of Education Resolves Title IX Investigation of Oregon School District

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced Nov. 4 the resolution of a complaint alleging inequitable athletics access for girls with respect to locker rooms, practice, and competitive facilities; equipment and supplies; and the opportunity to receive coaching at a high school in Salem-Keizer School District in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
willamettecollegian.com

Fun Fact: There are Apartments in McCulloch Stadium

McCulloch stadium, the figurative home of Bearcat football, baseball and track, is also the literal home of certain athletic department staff. “Upstairs of the stadium, above all the locker rooms, there are conference rooms…and at one end, the very south end, there’s this apartment,” said Rob Passage, director of intercollegiate athletics. In fact, according to Passage, there are four private apartments, which surround a communal kitchen, living space, and bathroom.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate

Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
SALEM, OR
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington

No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
OREGON STATE

