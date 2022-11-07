Virginia 2022 Midterm Election Guide

The midterms are coming up and it’s time to get out to vote! The power to elect candidates for U.S. Congress, local county, city and town-level positions is in your hands! Virginians below you will find a guide on when to vote, where to vote, how to register to vote plus more information to prepare you for the 2022 elections.

How Can I Register To Vote?

The registration deadline to vote is October 17 but if you miss the registration deadline, you can now register and vote in person on Election Day. Click here for information on how to register.

When Can I Vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 6am to 7pm. If you are unable to vote that day, we are currently in the early voting stage which began on Friday, September 23 and continue until Saturday, November 5.

Who’s On The Ballot?

Virginia’s 7th Congressional District:

Virginia’s 8th Congressional District:

Virginia’s 10th District:

What Do I Need To Vote?

After you have registered, make sure to provide your name and address, and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at your polling location. Listed below are acceptable forms of ID;

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued ID card

U.S. Military ID

Valid student ID issued by a public or private school of higher education located in Virginia

Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia

Valid U.S. passport or passport card

Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia, or local political subdivision

Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections

Voter confirmation documents

Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID

Nursing home resident ID

Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter

Any other current government document containing the name and address of the voter

ID Confirmation Statement

Remember voting is your right so let your voice be heard!

source: fox5dc

