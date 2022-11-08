NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"

Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Reacts After Brooklyn Nets Decide To Remove Him From The Suspension List
Kyrie Irving posts a message on social media after he no longer appears on the Brooklyn Nets suspension list.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving is being used to promote hatred.
John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
Former NBA player John Salley is certain that Ime Udoka will never get a job of a head coach in the league.
Ime Udoka's Nets Job Opportunity Falls Apart After Nia Long Cheating Scandal, 'Strong Voices' Urged Joe Tsai To RECONSIDER Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach
Ime Udoka's potential job opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets went up in flames after "strong voices" urged Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring the suspended Boston Celtics coach in the wake of Udoka's cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.RadarOnline.com can confirm Jacque Vaughn will continue to lead the Nets as the team's head coach. The news was announced on Wednesday after he took on the interim role."Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a...
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kevin Durant In A Super Blockbuster Trade
NBA insider proposes huge blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
LeBron James Responds To Criticism Of His Play This Year: "C'mon Man. I'm Turning 38 In Almost Two Months."
LeBron James claps back at the scrutiny towards his play.
‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral
The season hasn’t exactly started out as planned for the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they stare down a 3-7 record to start their title defense. Understandably, there have been more than a few intense moments during this horrible run.
Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension
Marc Stein revealed that Ime Udoka had to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of his suspension.
Richard Jefferson Thinks LeBron James Signing An Extension With The Lakers Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Career
Richard Jefferson doesn't think that LeBron James should have signed an extension with the Lakers during the summer.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released
The Nets reportedly knew that Kyrie Irving was unlikely to finish all six conditions when making their list.
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
Stephen A. Smith thinks the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue is their lack of 3PT shooting.
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team
An NBA insider revealed that James Wiseman would be the likeliest player to be moved if the Warriors do make a trade this season.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum had a great comeback for Ja Morant's late-game chirp
What motivates Jayson Tatum to deliver in the clutch? Ja Morant found out the hard way Monday night. Boston led Memphis by one point when the Grizzlies fouled Tatum with 2.2 seconds remaining, needing the Celtics star to miss one or both free throws to have a chance of winning in regulation. So, as Tatum stepped to the free throw line, Morant tried to get in his head with some trash talk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
ESPN
Timberwolves bottom out as D'Angelo Russell doesn't check in
The Minnesota Timberwolves have dropped five of their last six games after a 129-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. The struggles may have reached a low point in the second quarter when Minnesota had just four players on the court during a Suns' possession that ended in a 3 for Phoenix.
Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"
Kevin Garnett revealed a hilarious conversation he had with Kobe Bryant after he decided to join the Boston Celtics.
