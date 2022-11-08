WarGames was a movie that got a lot of kids excited about the future of home computers. We could call into another computer and play games. This was the internet of the future. We also learned that if your computer called up the wrong computer, you could start World War III. But even with the chance of nuclear annihilation, we wanted this internet thing to happen. The film starred Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy as the teen couple that just might destroy everything before they fully hook up. WarGames is going somewhere Matthew’s monochromatic monitor never dreamed could exist 4K UHD! You’ll see all the details of the ’80s Teen Flick when WarGames arrives in December right before Christmas. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:

