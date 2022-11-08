ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS 11

'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega Had 'Unspoken Agreement' With Christina Ricci Never to Talk About Role (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega slips into the iconic shoes of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's anticipated series, Wednesday, which also returns original star Christina Ricci -- who played the heroine in the '90s films -- to the franchise in a new role. Presented with the unique opportunity to seek wisdom from Ricci, Ortega admitted that once they stepped onto set, their focus was on the present and not the past.
WHAS 11

'Grey's Anatomy' Counts Down Ellen Pompeo's Season 19 Exit in Winter Premiere Promo: 'Let Us Toast You'

Meredith Grey is saying goodbye -- for now. Grey's Anatomy will be off for a three-month break, returning Thursday, Feb. 23 to kickstart the second half of season 19, and when it does, the doctors at Grey Sloan will be seeing off Meredith (and Ellen Pompeo) as she relocates to Boston for her new job at the Catherine Fox Foundation and to enroll her daughter, Zola, at an academy for gifted children.
WHAS 11

'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
WHAS 11

'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien

Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
WHAS 11

Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
WHAS 11

Jason Momoa on Wild Pig He Adopted in Hawaii and Having Fun on 'Slumberland' Set (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to. Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals She's Heard Some Questionable 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Pitches

Tamera Mowry-Housley would love to give Sister, Sister fans the revival they've been calling for, but it has to be the right idea. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress shared that she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been approached with pitches to reprise their roles, but nothing has been right for them.
WHAS 11

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
WHAS 11

'Grey's Anatomy': Meredith's House Goes Up in Flames in Heartbreaking Fall Finale

Grey's Anatomy's fall finale was not for the faint of heart. On Thursday's episode, Dr. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) house went out in flames during a lightning storm, likely destroying the home she shared with her late husband, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). The devastating moment happened when lightning struck...

Comments / 0

Community Policy