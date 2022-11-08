Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley on the Season 5 Showdown Between Beth and Jamie (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Wes Bentley is offering fans a glimpse of the season 5 dynamic between his character, Jamie Dutton, and that of his sister, Beth Dutton, portrayed by Kelly Reilly. While speaking with ET's Rachel Smith about the upcoming season, premiering Nov. 13 on Paramount Network, Bentley can't help but...
WHAS 11
'Wednesday' Star Gwendoline Christie on Why She Identified With 'The Addams Family' (Exclusive)
The Addams Family has a special place in Gwendoline Christie's heart. So it was equally exciting for the actress, who plays Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems on Netflix's Wednesday, to step into the franchise. "I absolutely was obsessed with The Addams Family. I've always loved The Addams Family," the Game...
WHAS 11
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega Had 'Unspoken Agreement' With Christina Ricci Never to Talk About Role (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega slips into the iconic shoes of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's anticipated series, Wednesday, which also returns original star Christina Ricci -- who played the heroine in the '90s films -- to the franchise in a new role. Presented with the unique opportunity to seek wisdom from Ricci, Ortega admitted that once they stepped onto set, their focus was on the present and not the past.
Review: 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is the Western at its peak. But is a downfall coming?
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is just as good as the rest, but how long can the Western go on? (As long as it remains hugely popular)
WHAS 11
'Grey's Anatomy' Counts Down Ellen Pompeo's Season 19 Exit in Winter Premiere Promo: 'Let Us Toast You'
Meredith Grey is saying goodbye -- for now. Grey's Anatomy will be off for a three-month break, returning Thursday, Feb. 23 to kickstart the second half of season 19, and when it does, the doctors at Grey Sloan will be seeing off Meredith (and Ellen Pompeo) as she relocates to Boston for her new job at the Catherine Fox Foundation and to enroll her daughter, Zola, at an academy for gifted children.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
WHAS 11
'The Handmaid's Tale': Elisabeth Moss and More React to the 'Crazy' Season 5 Finale (Exclusive)
After another intense installment of The Handmaid's Tale, season 5 has officially come to a close. Written by creator Bruce Miller and directed by Elisabeth Moss, "Safe" marks another shocking and emotional finale for the ongoing Hulu series, which will wrap up its adaptation of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel with season 6.
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
WHAS 11
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien
Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
WHAS 11
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Reacts to Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari's Reunion Hookup Confession
Talan Torriero has no problem being known as Laguna Beach's player. The former reality star, who appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of the hit MTV series, was a topic of conversation during a recent reunion when Lauren Conrad appeared as a guest on Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's Back to the Beach podcast.
WHAS 11
'The Great Holiday Bake War' Trailer: LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell Find Love in the Kitchen (Exclusive)
Love is in the air this holiday season, especially in the kitchen! The Oprah Winfrey Network is releasing a special original movie for this year's OWN for the Holidays titled The Great Holiday Bake War and ET is exclusively debuting the trailer. Starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, the film...
WHAS 11
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
WHAS 11
Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Family Life with Jennifer Flavin After Calling Off Divorce (Exclusive)
It was a family date night for Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. The couple, who had their daughters by their side, did not look like a family in turmoil when they hit the red carpet for Paramount+'s Tulsa King premiere on Wednesday night. The 76-year-old actor and his 54-year-old wife...
WHAS 11
'The Bachelor': Jesse Palmer Reveals How Zach's Journey Is a 'Throwback' to Older Seasons (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor is going to have early franchise vibes. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Jesse Palmer after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, and the host gave an update about season 27 of The Bachelor, which is currently in production. "I would say this is the...
WHAS 11
Jason Momoa on Wild Pig He Adopted in Hawaii and Having Fun on 'Slumberland' Set (Exclusive)
Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to. Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Pens Message to Ex Cole and the Internet After Polarizing Reunion Special
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey is addressing her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, as well as her online haters. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the wedding-packed finale episode of season 3 as well as the subsequent reunion special.
WHAS 11
Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals She's Heard Some Questionable 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Pitches
Tamera Mowry-Housley would love to give Sister, Sister fans the revival they've been calling for, but it has to be the right idea. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress shared that she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been approached with pitches to reprise their roles, but nothing has been right for them.
WHAS 11
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
WHAS 11
'Grey's Anatomy': Camilla Luddington Warns Fans Will Want to 'Call Out Sick' After Fall Finale (Exclusive)
Camilla Luddington isn't exactly putting Grey's Anatomy fans' fall finale fears to rest. In an interview with ET's Deidre Behar, the 38-year-old actress, who stars in the medical drama as Dr. Jo Wilson, warns that viewers may want to call out of work after watching the episode. "I think the...
WHAS 11
'Grey's Anatomy': Meredith's House Goes Up in Flames in Heartbreaking Fall Finale
Grey's Anatomy's fall finale was not for the faint of heart. On Thursday's episode, Dr. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) house went out in flames during a lightning storm, likely destroying the home she shared with her late husband, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). The devastating moment happened when lightning struck...
