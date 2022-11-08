Read full article on original website
warricknews.com
Kathryn (Davidson) Younker
BOONVILLE — Kathryn (Davidson) Younker, age 95, of Paris, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. She was born on July 20, 1927, in Boonville, Ind., to the late Forrest Davidson and the late Margaret Taylor Davidson. She graduated from Boonville High School and on June 15, 1946, married Lloyd Curtis Younker, who had returned home after serving on the Battleship USS Tennessee during World War II.
wpsdlocal6.com
11 months later: Share your tornado story with Local 6
It's been 11 months since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. Dozens were killed, and entire communities were destroyed. Since the Dec. 10-11, 2021, outbreak, communities, businesses and families have been working to rebuild. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building in downtown Mayfield...
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
WSMV
How stolen guns can be sold at big box chain stores and buyers never know
UNION CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was Thanksgiving weekend 2021 and Umon Moore had traveled from Minnesota to Obion County, Tennessee, to see some friends and do a little target practice. He would ultimately end up in handcuffs. The reason why exposes how easily stolen guns can sold from even...
kbsi23.com
East Calloway Elementary in Murray not in session on Nov. 16
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – East Calloway Elementary School in Murray will not be in session on Wednesday, November 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. November 16 will not be a “non-traditional instruction” (NTI) day. East students will not be required to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to snow, advise caution
PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Struck By Vehicle In Hopkinsville Parking Lot
A woman was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was walking in the Walmart parking lot when she was hit by a truck. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County sheriff's office collects donations at Benton Walmart for November food drive
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County sheriff's office will collect food, toys and cash donations at the Benton, Kentucky Walmart on Friday evening. This is part of the office's Thanksgiving food drive held from Nov. 11-25, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office. The office will...
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Graves County. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a man was hit by a vehicle on KY 131 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. The man died at the scene. His name...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Barn Destroyed In Thursday Fire
A barn on Atkinson Road in northern Christian County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 6 am someone reported flames coming from the barn and when firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. No one was injured...
westkentuckystar.com
Name of pedestrian killed in Graves County accident released
The name of a Mayfield man killed late Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Graves County has been released. The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 2700 block of KY 131 around 5:40 pm to find 76-year-old Ronnie J. Doughty of Mayfield lying in the middle of the road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office releases name of pedestrian killed in Graves County collision Thursday
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An unnamed male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on KY 131 Thursday evening. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of a collision around 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying in the middle of KY 131.
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
westkentuckystar.com
Kirksey man killed in farm accident
An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
wkms.org
Trigg County voters stick with Acree despite controversy in sheriff’s election
Voters in a western Kentucky county decided a sheriff’s race on Election Day that had been shrouded in controversy over allegations of misconduct by the incumbent. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree – who was appointed to the position in 2020 – was affirmed by his constituents, beating out four write-in candidates.
2020 Clarksville murder, robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in a 2020 Clarksville murder case was taken into custody Wednesday after a transfer from Illinois.
KFVS12
17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8. According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.
KMZU
Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
kbsi23.com
Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
