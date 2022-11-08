ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Biden hails Democratic victory in holding Senate as key races near finishing line

The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the midterms as the party secured the 50 seats required to retain the majority in the upper chamber. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American people,”...
News Channel Nebraska

States are counting votes with key races still in play. Here's what to know

New batches of votes were reported Friday in Arizona and Nevada -- states with key races that will determine control of the Senate -- but it's still not clear when enough of the outstanding hundreds of thousands of ballots will be counted to call the Senate and gubernatorial contests in those states.
News Channel Nebraska

Voters in four states approve effort to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books

Voters in five states on Tuesday were asked whether to update their states' constitutions to remove slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments. Although the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited slavery in 1865, it allowed an exception "for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted," and the proposed amendments asked voters to either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments or remove the terms from state law altogether.
News Channel Nebraska

Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects

Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
