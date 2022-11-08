Read full article on original website
Related
I've been to all 50 US states. Here are 10 things that surprised me most about traveling through the entire country.
As someone who's been to every single state in the US, I've learned what makes each one special — from their local cultures to their unique cuisines.
I'm a travel writer who's been to all 50 states. Here are the 7 I think are the most overrated.
I've been all over the United States. Here are some states that I don't think live up to all of the hype, from Arizona to Colorado.
Essence
No Passport Required: Why Every Black Woman Should Visit Hawaii At Least Once
Every Hawaiian Island has its own draw, making this state one that is filled with adventure and luxury no matter which way you turn. Hawaii is the perfect warm-weather beach destination — and for good reasons. Not only is it perfect for couples, friends and family members alike, but more importantly, you don’t even need a U.S. passport to visit.
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
I saved over $800 on a 7-day Alaskan cruise by sleeping on a pull-out couch in a 205-square-foot room, and I'd totally do it again
To afford a cruise to Alaska, I split a room with three people and slept on a pull-out couch. I saved over $800 and my cruise cost me under $600 overall, including my food and drink package. We made the entire ship our home, came up with a bathroom plan,...
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
First Disneyland, Now Disney World Is Getting Sued Over The Reservation System
A lot of things have changed at Disneyland And Walt Disney World since the pandemic that fans don’t love. Chief among them is the requirement that in addition to purchasing valid tickets, guests must also make reservations before entering the parks. This system, combined with Annual Passes, has caused some headaches in the past, which ultimately led to a current lawsuit against Disneyland Resort, and now a pair of Florida residents are suing Walt Disney World over the same policy.
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
puravidamoms.com
Best Places to Live in Costa Rica
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you are thinking about relocating to Costa Rica, the first thing you need to do is narrow down the location in which you want to live. Easier said than done! There’s so much information out there about where to live, but it’s hard to know where to move until you’ve experienced the place for a while.
First Look: Inside St. Regis’s Forthcoming Resort and Residences on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
Hypebae
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
This New Luxury Villa in the Grenadines Lets You Enjoy the Islands in Complete Privacy
In 1966, Americans John and Mary Caldwell touched down on Prune Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The couple was immediately drawn to the pristine slice of paradise and its like-minded, free-spirited travelers. After scoring the real estate deal of a lifetime—leasing the tropical idyll from the government for a mere dollar a year—the Caldwells transformed the lush, 135-acre expanse into the 10-room Palm Island Beach Club. In 1999, the property changed hands and was reborn as the luxurious Palm Island Resort. Some 23 years later, I arrived in Prune Island (now referred to as Palm Island) to find the...
Climate bill boosts Biden’s credibility at COP27 as countries look to US to deliver
This year, President Biden heads to the United Nations climate summit with major legislation to tackle the issue he can trumpet. The passage of the inflation Reduction Act gives Biden something concrete to point to, a sharp contrast to former President Trump’s climate denial. But Biden is also coming...
Looking for Laid-Back Vacation Vibes or Adventures of a Lifetime? Kauai Has It All
From where to stay on Kauai to what to do on Kauai with kids—this off-the-beaten path destination is an easy-going vacation spot that is great for families and multi-generational stays seeking laid-back vacation vibes or adventures of a lifetime. So you’ve decided to take a trip to Hawaii! Of...
Breathe, America. Just because Arizona's still counting ballots doesn't mean the fix is in
People of America: Breathe. Arizona’s election results aren’t yet complete, but contrary to what you may be hearing from the hysterics within the MAGA machine, it’s going to be OK. There is...
touristmeetstraveler.com
Visit Nature: US National Parks Free To Enter This Friday To Honor Veterans Day
Autumn is in the air and now is the perfect time to head out into nature, visiting one of the many US National Parks this Friday. Best of all, in honor of Veterans Day, all the parks will be free to enter on November 11, 2022. What are you waiting for? Make a plan to enjoy a day out in the fresh air.
cohaitungchi.com
The Perfect West Coast Road Trip Itinerary
This post was written in partnership and paid for by Hum by Verizon. All opinions are my own. There’s nothing more American than a road trip! In fact, there are at least 25 American Road Trips that I think are essential to do before you die! One of them is the great west coast road trip.
The best times to visit Southern California theme parks
If you ask bloggers or theme park experts, they'll tell you the best time to visit Disneyland or any of the other Southern California theme parks is as soon as possible. But, admittedly, that's not always feasible.
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0