Zytarious Mortle scored on a tip-in with four seconds left in overtime to propel Texas Southern past Arizona State 67-66 Sunday afternoon. The game was part of the "Legacy Series" pitting teams from the Pac-12 against those from the SWAC. Rebounding was an issue for ASU (2-1) all afternoon as the Tigers finished with a 50-41 advantage there, using that in rallying from a 51-39 deficit. ASU led 57-54 but P.J. Henry of Texas Southern hit a 3-pointer to...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO