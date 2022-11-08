Read full article on original website
IOWA STATE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 43
Percentages: FG .256, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Woods 3-6, Bettis 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-3, Elliott 0-3, M.Watson 0-3, Horton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 19 (Woods 5, D.Powell 3, Johnson 3, M.Watson 3, Horton 2, Bettis, Elliott, Filmore).
CINCINNATI 87, EASTERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .406, FT .450. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Robb 3-6, Moreno 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Blanton 1-4, Comer 0-1, Holt 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 2, Kapiti 2, Blanton). Turnovers: 11 (Comer 3, Blanton 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Jackson,...
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135
Percentages: FG .625, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Robinson-Earl 3-4, Giddey 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Muscala 2-3, Pokusevski 2-4, Dort 2-5, Joe 2-5, Wiggins 1-1, Mann 1-2, Jal.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Dort, Muscala, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6, Giddey 3, Joe...
HOWARD 108, GALLAUDET 56
Percentages: FG .405, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (R.Lewis 2-5, Sawan 1-1, Viena 1-2, Sterken 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Schwall 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 23 (Viena 5, Antsiferov 4, Chung 3, R.Lewis 3, Kelly 2, Brewer, Florio, L.Wood, Mbogo, Schwall, Smith).
SACRED HEART 88, COLUMBIA 85
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing
Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
Oregon St. 38, California 10
California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
Notre Dame Football schedule: Fighting Irish take aim at Boston College
Notre Dame football schedule: Week 12 Week 12 – Notre Dame vs Boston College Eagles Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Arizona State men fall to Texas Southern on put back in overtime in Legacy Series play
Zytarious Mortle scored on a tip-in with four seconds left in overtime to propel Texas Southern past Arizona State 67-66 Sunday afternoon. The game was part of the "Legacy Series" pitting teams from the Pac-12 against those from the SWAC. Rebounding was an issue for ASU (2-1) all afternoon as the Tigers finished with a 50-41 advantage there, using that in rallying from a 51-39 deficit. ASU led 57-54 but P.J. Henry of Texas Southern hit a 3-pointer to...
