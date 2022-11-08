Read full article on original website
South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing
Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
Arizona State men fall to Texas Southern on put back in overtime in Legacy Series play
Zytarious Mortle scored on a tip-in with four seconds left in overtime to propel Texas Southern past Arizona State 67-66 Sunday afternoon. The game was part of the "Legacy Series" pitting teams from the Pac-12 against those from the SWAC. Rebounding was an issue for ASU (2-1) all afternoon as the Tigers finished with a 50-41 advantage there, using that in rallying from a 51-39 deficit. ASU led 57-54 but P.J. Henry of Texas Southern hit a 3-pointer to...
CINCINNATI 87, EASTERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .406, FT .450. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Robb 3-6, Moreno 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Blanton 1-4, Comer 0-1, Holt 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 2, Kapiti 2, Blanton). Turnovers: 11 (Comer 3, Blanton 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Jackson,...
College football bowl projections: USC could end up in Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
There is a lot of football left to play, but it's always fun to look at the possible scenarios for the bowl season - and the College Football Playoff. The USC Trojans (9-1, 7-1) have put themselves in position to earn a berth in the Pac-12 championship game, and they have an outside shot at a CFP ...
What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win Over Indiana
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 56-14 victory over the Hoosiers on Saturday.
Oregon St. 38, California 10
California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
SACRED HEART 88, COLUMBIA 85
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday
Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10
Pit_Pickens 1 run (Wright kick), 5:06. NO_J.Johnson 15 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), :19. Pit_Pickett 1 run (Wright kick), 8:38. RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 8-26, Howard 1-1, Hill 3-1, Dalton 3-1. Pittsburgh, Harris 20-99, Pickett 8-51, Warren 9-37, Pickens 2-23, D.Watt 2-5, Sims 2-2. PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 17-27-2-174, Hill 0-1-0-0. Pittsburgh,...
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135
Percentages: FG .625, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Robinson-Earl 3-4, Giddey 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Muscala 2-3, Pokusevski 2-4, Dort 2-5, Joe 2-5, Wiggins 1-1, Mann 1-2, Jal.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Dort, Muscala, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6, Giddey 3, Joe...
Today in Sports History-Howe becomes goal scoring leader
1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants. 1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42
SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
Billy Napier praises seniors following big win over South Carolina
Billy Napier was quick to praise his seniors following Florida’s 38-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday, which also happened to be the group’s last home game in the Swamp. “You can’t have a good football team unless you’ve got some maturity amongst your seniors, some presence, some...
Miami 39, Cleveland 17
Cle_Bryant 1 pass from Brissett (York kick), 12:13. Mia_Ingold 13 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 6:13. Mia_FG J.Sanders 39, 11:05. Mia_Sherfield 14 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), :32. Third Quarter. Mia_Mostert 24 run (J.Sanders kick), 11:35. Cle_FG York 37, 6:56. Mia_Hill 2 pass from Tagovailoa (kick failed), :37. Fourth Quarter.
