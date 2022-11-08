Read full article on original website
England crush India by 10 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final – as it happened
Jos Buttler and Alex Hales produced a devastating display of hitting to power England into the final with four overs to spare
SkySports
T20 World Cup: England out to avoid more agony in Adelaide as they battle India for spot in Sunday's final
A lot has changed in the seven years since England last played a World Cup match in Adelaide. Back in 2015, they were largely useless at white-ball cricket, emphasised by a group-stage exit at the 50-over World Cup being confirmed with a 15-run defeat by Bangladesh in South Australia. But...
‘Unreal, it was disbelief’: Pakistan’s wild ride to the T20 World Cup semis
Shan Masood describes his nation’s minor miracle in recovering from two defeats to somehow make the final four
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan reach final as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and bowlers impress against New Zealand
Babar Azam returned to form as a resurgent Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to reach their first T20 World Cup final since winning the competition in 2009. Pakistan, who have now won four matches in a row since starting the tournament with successive last-ball losses to India and Zimbabwe, will face India or England in Sunday's showpiece at the MCG, with those two teams meeting in Thursday's second semi-final in Adelaide.
Rohit Sharma downplays expectation on India ahead of England T20 semi-final
Rohit Sharma attempted to downplay the expectation on his India side ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final against England, insisting the outcome will not define reputations.India’s record at this tournament since being crowned inaugural champions in 2007 is surprisingly modest as they have reached the final on just one out of the last six occasions.They suffered a shock group stage exit in the United Arab Emirates last year but can banish those memories by beating England at Adelaide on Thursday then Pakistan or New Zealand at the MCG on Sunday.While India are viewed as slight favourites to reach the...
Early morning 6.3 earthquake in India shakes Delhi and Nepal
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck parts of India and Nepal early Wednesday morning local time, according to India’s National Centre for Seismology.The quake, centred in Nepal, began at 1.57am, causing multi-second tremors that could be felt in major cities like Delhi, NDTV reports.The earthquake was strong enough to wake many residents of Delhi from bed.Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Fu4UaD2vIS @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia @DDNational pic.twitter.com/n2ORPZEzbP— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 8, 2022The quake “lasted for...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Channel 4 and Sky strike deal to make men's final between England and Pakistan free-to-air
The T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan on Sunday will be shown on Channel 4, after Sky struck a deal with the broadcaster to make the match available on free-to-air television. England convincingly beat India by 10 wickets in the semi-final and are seeking to lift the trophy...
The record-breaking Australian blind cricketer who has found a 'family' in the sport
Growing up visually impaired, school wasn't easy for Australian Steffan Nero. He remembers struggling with anxiety and being "very quiet," "lonely" and "probably weird as well."
BBC
T20 World Cup: England spoil India-Pakistan party with one of their greatest wins
Nights do not get much better than this in cricket. Faced with a T20 World Cup semi-final against the might of India, England did not just win - they produced one of their greatest performances, sweeping aside their opponents in a glorious frenzy that left their supporters in a heady state of delirium.
'A fantastic performance against a formidable team': Captain Jos Buttler heaps praise on England after their stunning semi-final win against India - and vows his side are 'incredibly dangerous' heading into Sunday's final
Jos Buttler cast his mind back seven years to the nadir of England’s white-ball cricket at this same Adelaide Oval ground and contrasted it with the near perfect performance over India on Thursday that took his side to the Twenty20 World Cup final. Defeat by Bangladesh here in the...
BBC
The Kerala Story: Film on India women in Islamic State sparks row
Police in Kerala have sought legal advice on a complaint about a movie teaser that is sparking controversy in the southern Indian state. In the teaser - for an upcoming movie called The Kerala Story - an actress claims her character is one among 32,000 women from the state who were "converted" into Islamic terrorists.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Australia recall Reagan Campbell-Gillard for New Zealand semi
Rugby League World Cup 2021 men's semi-final - Australia v New Zealand. Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Friday, 11 November Kick-off: 1945 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Pick your team of the tournament ahead of final
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and in-play videos (available to UK users only) on the website and app.
ESPN
Hodgson replaces Seibold as England defence coach
England have appointed Brett Hodgson as defence coach with the Australian set to start his new assignment following the ongoing Autumn Nations Series, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold, who will join NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach. The...
Indian nurse travelling to receive ‘Florence Nightingale’ award saves life of co-passenger mid-flight
A nurse from India's southern state of Kerala, who was on her way to receive an award for her work, saved a soldier's life on the flight.P Geetha, a former nursing superintendent with Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, was travelling to the capital Delhi on Sunday to attend an award ceremony organised by president Droupadi Murmu at the presidential palace in honour of the winners of India’s annual National Florence Nightingale Award.Nearly 30 minutes into the journey onboard an Air India flight, a 32-year-old soldier named Suman who was on his way to India-administered Kashmir collapsed in his seat.When the aircraft...
fullerproject.org
“Neither a widow nor a wife”: India’s abandoned brides
Paulomi Biswas had been married for only two weeks when her husband stunned her with a sudden announcement: He was leaving for Canada the very next day – without her. “The news came as a shock. It was difficult for me to accept it as a newlywed bride,” recalled the 30-year-old. “That was the last time I saw him.”
Atlas Obscura
Chinese Kali Mandir
Cheng Hi, a resident of Tangra in Kolkata, is a busy man at this time of the year. He is doing the last-minute preparations for Kali puja, an annual celebration of the Hindu goddess Kali, which will be organized at the Chinese Kali mandir on the night of Diwali, the biggest Indian festival. The temple is India’s only temple for the Hindu goddess, which was established and managed by the Chinese community of Kolkata.
