UT Arlington breezes to 103-61 victory over Southwestern
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chendall Weaver had 20 points in UT Arlington’s 103-61 win against NAICU-member Southwestern. Weaver added six rebounds and four steals for the Mavericks (1-1). Taj Anderson scored 19 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, with two 3-pointers. Aaron Johnson-Cash was 7 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points. Preston Hannah led the Pirates in scoring, finishing with 11 points.
No. 4 TCU tops No. 18 Texas 17-10 to earn Big 12 title berth
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke open a tense defensive struggle, and No. 4 TCU beat No. 18 Texas 17-10 to clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who was sacked four times in the first half and hounded all game, connected with Quentin Johnston for a 31-yard touchdown over broken coverage in the fourth quarter. The TCU defense turned in its best game of the season. The Horned Frogs held Texas running back Bijan Robinson to 29 yards.
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
DALLAS (AP) — Officials say six people were killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
