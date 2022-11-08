Read full article on original website
Czinano, Clark help No. 4 Iowa defeat Drake 92-86 in OT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake 92-86 in overtime on Sunday. Czinano and Clark scored all but two of the Hawkeyes’ points in the extra period as Iowa outscored the Bulldogs 10-4. A layup by Drake’s Katie Dinnebier with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter tied the game at 82. The Hawkeyes had a chance to win the game, but Gabbie Marshall’s shot missed with one second left. Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, was 14 of 21 from the field. Clark, a unanimous preseason Associated Press All-American, struggled with her shooting, finishing 9 of 28 from the field.
Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
HOWARD 108, GALLAUDET 56
Percentages: FG .405, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (R.Lewis 2-5, Sawan 1-1, Viena 1-2, Sterken 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Schwall 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 23 (Viena 5, Antsiferov 4, Chung 3, R.Lewis 3, Kelly 2, Brewer, Florio, L.Wood, Mbogo, Schwall, Smith).
IOWA STATE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 43
Percentages: FG .256, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Woods 3-6, Bettis 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-3, Elliott 0-3, M.Watson 0-3, Horton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 19 (Woods 5, D.Powell 3, Johnson 3, M.Watson 3, Horton 2, Bettis, Elliott, Filmore).
SACRED HEART 88, COLUMBIA 85
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
CINCINNATI 87, EASTERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .406, FT .450. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Robb 3-6, Moreno 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Blanton 1-4, Comer 0-1, Holt 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 2, Kapiti 2, Blanton). Turnovers: 11 (Comer 3, Blanton 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Jackson,...
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135
Percentages: FG .625, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Robinson-Earl 3-4, Giddey 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Muscala 2-3, Pokusevski 2-4, Dort 2-5, Joe 2-5, Wiggins 1-1, Mann 1-2, Jal.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Dort, Muscala, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6, Giddey 3, Joe...
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42
SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday
Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
Oregon St. 38, California 10
California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
