Allen and Smith Earn All-Conference Honors

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Friday evening, the Sooner Athletic Conference announced their postseason awards for volleyball, and Lariah Allen (SR/Oklahoma City, OK), as well as Kat Smith (SR/Midwest City, OK) earned All-Conference selections. LARIAH ALLEN earned a Second Team All-SAC selection, after producing 260 kills, 259 digs, 34 aces,...
