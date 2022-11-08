Read full article on original website
Related
usaoathletics.com
Allen and Smith Earn All-Conference Honors
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Friday evening, the Sooner Athletic Conference announced their postseason awards for volleyball, and Lariah Allen (SR/Oklahoma City, OK), as well as Kat Smith (SR/Midwest City, OK) earned All-Conference selections. LARIAH ALLEN earned a Second Team All-SAC selection, after producing 260 kills, 259 digs, 34 aces,...
usaoathletics.com
Drovers Suffer Defeat in SAC Tournament Championship: Await NAIA Women's Soccer Selection Show
CHICKASHA, Okla. – On a cold and wet Thursday night, the No. 1 seeded University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (16-2-1, 9-0 SAC) suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss against No. 2 John Brown University (15-4, 8-1 SAC). The loss snaps USAO's 11-game win-streak, as well as their 17-game unbeaten streak.
Comments / 0