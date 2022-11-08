CHICKASHA, Okla. – On a cold and wet Thursday night, the No. 1 seeded University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (16-2-1, 9-0 SAC) suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss against No. 2 John Brown University (15-4, 8-1 SAC). The loss snaps USAO's 11-game win-streak, as well as their 17-game unbeaten streak.

CHICKASHA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO