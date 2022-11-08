ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Veteran’s Day 2022: The Deals, Discounts, and Free Food

Veteran's Day is this Friday! I know we'll all be celebrating, and there's a really great way to say thanks. So basically I've gone around The Internet to find all the goodies out there for the Veterans this Friday. Now, this is just chain stuff and things that are posted online. I found most of these at The Military Wallet. But you know you don't wanna go through all that stuff, you just want the list right here! So, here goes. We'll start with the free or discounted food out there. Keep in mind, again, these are national chain deals, but I'm sure a lot of local places are also offering specials. In fact, you might check the comments on this post to see some more local deals.
SEDALIA, MO
Looking For A Slice? Look No Further Than Pizza Hut’s New Melts

If you're looking for a thin crispy pile of meats, cheese, and marinara sauce you don't have to look any further than Pizza Hut's new Melts!. I had been seeing the ads on television for a while talking about the new melts, and I thought of trying one. I figured I'd need to get it for lunch though since my wife Kathy really wasn't a fan of Pizza Hut's take on the calzone, the P'zone. Which in my mind was a similar food item.
WARRENSBURG, MO
2022 Christmas Light Contest Announced

Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council gas announced Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners. Prize money will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
SEDALIA, MO
Holidays With Budweiser Clydesdales? Sounds Fun! Visit Warm Springs Ranch

The town of Boonville Missouri is only about 45 minutes away from Sedalia. It also happens to be the home of the Warm Springs Ranch. Have you been?. Warm Springs Ranch is the official breeding facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales. Resting on 300-plus acres of rolling hills in the heart of Missouri, our state-of-the-art establishment will take your breath away.
BOONVILLE, MO
Want A Winter Hike? Knob Noster State Park Has Holiday Event For You!

So as the weather slowly begins to get colder, perhaps taking a walk outdoors doesn't appeal as much to you as it would now. I took a brisk walk on the Katy Trail the other day and it felt great. But it may get too cold for some, and others will say "Bring It On!". If you are the latter, a popular Missouri state park has an event for you this Christmas season.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
Area Veterans Honored by S-C JROTC

Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program served breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium that started shortly after at 8:30. If you missed it, the ceremony is now viewable on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel. The theme was “Honoring...
SEDALIA, MO
Balke Named SBW Woman of the Year

Sedalia Business Women President Robin Balke was named Woman of the Year during a public relations dinner held last night at the Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. Balke appeared genuinely surprised when her name was announced and some of her family members suddenly appeared at the club to help recognize her achievements.
SEDALIA, MO
Get Crafty This Christmas With Sedalia Parks and Rec

You guys, now that Spooky Season is over, several of my friends have already begun their...what should I call it? Christmas Crazies? You know what I mean, those people who are super stoked to start the Christmas Season, so they're sending you memes and gifs about Christmas at like, 12:01 on November 1st (I'm looking at you, Ken and Patty). While I can't say I'm THAT excited, I know a lot of you want to get ready and get something nice this year. SO, I've got just the event for you.
SEDALIA, MO
Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills

Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
SEDALIA, MO
Could This Flu Season Be Worse Than Normal?

When I couldn't warm up Thursday afternoon with a bad case of the chills, I knew I didn't feel right. So I packed it in a couple of hours early to go home and just wrap myself up like a burrito in bed. I figured it was the after-effects of my Covid-19 booster that my doctor wanted me to get. Then my boss Craig piped up that there seemed to be flu going around Sedalia. So maybe it was that. So my question is, could this flu season be worse than it normally is?
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For November 10, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday afternoon, Officers responded to the 600 block of East 17th Street in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers met with all parties involved. The parties had settled down and separated. Investigation revealed that a fight broke out between families. Officers were unable to determine a primary aggressor. A 12 hour log was completed.
SEDALIA, MO
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Republican Sawyer Fends Off Democratic Challenger Kempton

In the only contested race in Pettis County, incumbent Republican Phillip Sawyer held off Democratic challenger Sam Kempton for Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney on Tuesday. According to figures provided by Pettis County Election Authority Nick La Strada, Sawer garnered 65.67 percent, or 8519 votes, while Kempton secured 34.33 percent, or 4,454 votes.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Traffic Stop Yields Drug Paraphernalia, Firearms

On Friday at 2:09 a.m., Sedalia Police conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation at 12th and Marvin. Investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Douglas Ward Hampton, Jr., of northeast Pettis County, was in possession of items associated with illegal drug activity on his person. And following a probable...
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia, MO
