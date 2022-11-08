Read full article on original website
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF’s AAC opponents released: Raymond James to have Owl infestation as early as 2023
The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday the home/away matchups for its member teams, as the league prepares for expansion in the 2023 college football season. The scheduling model, unanimously approved by the conference’s athletic directors, will continue the trend of eight conference games per season. Each member school will face the other 13 conference teams at least twice during the four-year cycle announced Wednesday, once at home, once on the road.
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology
The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
aseaofblue.com
DJ Wagner is still expected to sign during the early signing period
The early signing period for college basketball is here, and verbal commitments now have the opportunity to officially sign with their teams. The Kentucky Wildcats already picked up signings from Reed Sheppard, Robert Dillingham and Justin Edwards, while Aaron Bradshaw expected to put pen to paper as well. However, a...
Scott Frost Reportedly Emerges For Notable College Football Opening
Following a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, the University of Nebraska made the decision to part ways with head coach Scott Frost. According to a report published this afternoon, his time away from coaching may end up being short-lived. Per Zac Blobner, the University of South Florida is ...
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just less than one year after he announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky basketball team, North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard is officially a Wildcat. The senior signed his letter of intent to play for Kentucky, officially joining John Calipari’s 2023 recruiting class. ”Being...
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
WKYT 27
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington. The winning Powerball numbers from today’s drawing were: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10. The two tickets were sold at the Minit Mart on Towne Center Dr. and the Kroger on Leestown Rd. The tickets are...
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Wave 3
Firefighters use ‘secret weapon’ to fight Ky. wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As hundreds of acres burn throughout eastern Kentucky, wildland firefighters are using a secret weapon to keep homes and businesses safe. For a wildfire or any fire for that matter, you need three ingredients: fuel, oxygen and heat. It’s called “the fire triangle.”
WKYT 27
Why are so many Kentucky General Assembly races uncontested?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - While the races for U.S. Senator and Lexington mayor might be races dominating campaign ads, many Kentuckians will find they don’t have a choice when deciding who should represent them in the state legislature. More than half of the people running for the Kentucky House...
WKYT 27
UK student arrested following assault on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
yr.media
Opinion: U of Kentucky Can’t Keep This Up
A University of Kentucky student, who seemed to be intoxicated, was arrested early Sunday due to uttering racial slurs and physically assaulting two Black students, among other things, in an on-campus dorm. It was captured on video that went viral. While she was arrested, I still worry about the overall standard at the university when it comes to diversity and inclusion.
WKYT 27
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
