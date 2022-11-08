The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday the home/away matchups for its member teams, as the league prepares for expansion in the 2023 college football season. The scheduling model, unanimously approved by the conference’s athletic directors, will continue the trend of eight conference games per season. Each member school will face the other 13 conference teams at least twice during the four-year cycle announced Wednesday, once at home, once on the road.

