Meet Prompt-to-Prompt: An Artificial Intelligence AI Model That Brings Image Editing Capabilities to Text-to-Image Models

Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
Meet MagicMix: An AI Model That Brings Semantic Mixing Capability to Image Diffusion Models
Large-scale text-conditioned image generation models have shown impressive results in recent years. They can generate realistic-looking images given a text prompt. These models are trained with extremely large image-text caption pairs. Because of the strong semantic prior learned from a huge collection of image-caption pairings, such models may even produce...
marktechpost.com
AI Researchers From China Propose (Diffusion Probabilistic Model) DPM-Solver++, A Training-Free Fast Diffusion ODE Solver For Guided Sampling
Nowadays, text-to-image synthesis is gaining a lot of popularity. A diffusion probabilistic model is a class of latent variable models that have arisen to be state-of-the-art on this task. Different models have been proposed lately, like DALLE-2, Imagen, Stable Diffusion, etc., which are surprisingly good at generating hyper-realistic images from a given text prompt. But how are they able to do so? Why are some models better than others in terms of image quality, speed, and reliability? How can we further improve these models? These are some questions the author of the paper has tried to answer.
marktechpost.com
Microsoft AI Proposes ‘FocalNets’ Where Self-Attention is Completely Replaced by a Focal Modulation Module, Enabling To Build New Computer Vision Systems For high-Resolution Visual Inputs More Efficiently
Human eyes allow us to see finely and coarsely objects by quickly adjusting their focal points to allow us to observe our surroundings from all angles. In the area of computer vision, simulating this behavior using a neural network is still a work in progress because it is challenging to create a model that can effectively concentrate on varied granularities of visual inputs for various tasks.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Denmark (2022)
The world of now and tomorrow depends on artificial intelligence. Corporate leaders have firsthand knowledge of AI’s influence and potential in the startup arena. Because of this, businesses all over the world are attempting to use AI to find solutions to a variety of challenges. In this article, let’s look at some of Denmark’s most promising artificial intelligence startups.
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Protect your privacy! Locate spy cameras and find out if you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
marktechpost.com
According To This New AI Research At MIT, Machine Learning Models Trained On Synthetic Data Can Outperform Models Trained On Real Data In Some Cases, Which Could Eliminate Some Privacy, Copyright, And Ethical Concerns
Action recognition, or teaching a machine to recognize human actions, has a wide range of potential applications. For example, it may be used to automatically detect workers who trip and fall on a construction site or teach a smart home robot to understand a user’s gestures. To do this, massive video databases, including footage of people acting naturally, are used to train machine-learning models. However, gathering and labeling millions or billions of movies is costly and time-consuming. The clips sometimes include private data like license plate numbers or the faces of real individuals. Additionally, using these videos can be against copyright and privacy laws. Furthermore, given that many datasets are held by businesses and are not available for free use, researchers must explain why such video data is publicly accessible in the first place.
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Researchers Propose ‘JUICER,’ a Framework to Make Use of Both Binary and Free-Form Textual Human Feedback to Improve Dialogue Models After Deployment
The machine learning community has recently concentrated a lot of its research on the best ways to leverage human feedback to enhance the performance and answers of chatbots and other language dialogue models. Deployed dialogue agents may use user feedback to enhance their performance over time. Although rare, human feedback in the wild usually takes the form of up or down votes, unstructured text comments, and “gold” edits. However, humans cannot always give transparent or trustworthy cues indicating the same when a chatbot makes errors during encounters.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Petal upgrades to "3D real-world mapping" thanks to new rendering technology
AI Chinese Tech GPU Smartphone Software Tablet Wearable Gadget. Huawei has showcased some of its latest software and AI achievements during its 2022 Developer Conference. The event has seen advancements such as the new emergency satellite messaging feature for the Mate Xs2 joined by something the OEM's director Yu Chendong now defines as "a new powerful 3D real-world map" on Weibo.
scitechdaily.com
AI Use Potentially Dangerous “Shortcuts” To Solve Complex Recognition Tasks
Research from York University finds that even the smartest AI can’t match up to humans’ visual processing. Deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs) do not view things in the same way that humans do (through configural shape perception), which might be harmful in real-world AI applications, according to Professor James Elder, co-author of a York University study recently published in the journal iScience.
knowtechie.com
How does a wireless security camera work?
Security cameras are getting more popular as the population increases and home security concerns grow. But these devices don’t have to be stationary – they can be used with a wireless network, wirelessly transmitting video of your home to a receiver installed on your PC, tablet, or smartphone.
Engadget
VR-controlled robots are being designed to treat injured soldiers
If you think of robots in the military, your mind may conjure of science-fiction battlefields with AI-powered machines trading laser fire. But in a much more humane application, UK researchers are developing a potentially lifesaving medical system equivalent to a VR triage video call. University of Sheffield researchers are to...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Gizmodo
FLIR Redesigned Its Predator-Vision Thermal Camera to Work With Any Mobile Device
Back in 2014, FLIR brought the same thermal imaging technology used by law enforcement and militaries to consumers through an accessory that gave iPhones heat-sensing Predator-vision. The latest version, the new FLIR One Edge Pro, no longer requires a physical connection to a mobile device, and it works equally well with both iPhones and Android smartphones and tablets.
LG just unveiled stretchable display — and it could change the shape of gadgets
LG Display has revealed a new stretchable display that can extend and flex without breaking, and it sounds perfect for a future full of folding tech.
This AI can harness sound to reveal the structure of unseen spaces
Imagine you’re walking through a series of rooms, circling closer and closer to a sound source, whether it’s music playing from a speaker or a person talking. The noise you hear as you move through this maze will distort and fluctuate based on where you are. Considering a scenario like this, a team of researchers from MIT and Carnegie Mellon University have been working on a model that can realistically depict how the sound around a listener changes as they move through a certain space. They published their work on this subject in a new preprint paper last week.
DIY Photography
The “Pieca” is a Raspberry Pi powered camera with a Leica M lens mount
It feels like we’re having a big rush of Raspberry Pi based cameras recently. Lately, we’ve had the Paparazzo interchangeable C/CS mount camera, the accessible-anywhere Pi Cam, the Pi HQ Camera module-based Pikon, the instant animation printing Kinecam, and even seen a 65-year-old 8mm movie camera converted to digital completely non-destructively. Well now, it’s the turn of the Pieca.
FLIR ONE Edge Pro is a mobile infrared camera you can clip anywhere
This new thermal camera helps you to inspect out-of-reach areas and it works with iOS and Android Smart Devices
CNBC
Amazon introduces 'Sparrow' robotic arm that can do repetitive warehouse tasks
Amazon on Thursday unveiled new warehouse technology at its robotics and delivery conference. The robotic arm, called "Sparrow," can lift and sort items of varying shapes and sizes. The company unveiled "Sparrow," a robotic arm that can pluck millions of items of varying shapes and sizes, on stage at the...
techeblog.com
What the BBC Thought of Mobile Phones with Cameras Back in 2001
Mobile phones with cameras were just starting to take off in 2001, with many new models being introduced, including the Ericsson T66, Samsung SGH R220, Sony Ericsson T68, Samsung SGH-T100, Nokia 6310 and more. BBC correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones set out to see if this technology was feasible and why texting may have lead to the inclusion of cameras on many phones at the time.
TechRadar
A fix for the Meta Quest Pro’s Air Link is coming in its next update
The Air Link feature that allows users to wirelessly connect their Oculus Quest 2 to a PC over Wi-Fi isn’t great, but it’s somehow a lot worse on the Meta Quest Pro. Thankfully that should all change in the next update according to Meta’s director of wireless.
Comments / 0