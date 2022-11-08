Meet Prompt-to-Prompt: An Artificial Intelligence AI Model That Brings Image Editing Capabilities to Text-to-Image Models

Action recognition, or teaching a machine to recognize human actions, has a wide range of potential applications. For example, it may be used to automatically detect workers who trip and fall on a construction site or teach a smart home robot to understand a user’s gestures. To do this, massive video databases, including footage of people acting naturally, are used to train machine-learning models. However, gathering and labeling millions or billions of movies is costly and time-consuming. The clips sometimes include private data like license plate numbers or the faces of real individuals. Additionally, using these videos can be against copyright and privacy laws. Furthermore, given that many datasets are held by businesses and are not available for free use, researchers must explain why such video data is publicly accessible in the first place.

2 DAYS AGO