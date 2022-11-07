ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzaga to take on Michigan State aboard aircraft carrier

In an ever-shifting college basketball landscape, sustained success is the holy grail for teams across the country. Two programs that exemplify that success will meet head-to-head as the Gonzaga University men's basketball team takes on the Michigan State Spartans in San Diego on Friday. Both programs boast impressive streaks of...
Malachi Smith finding comfort zone in Gonzaga’s offense, defense

To do this Gonzaga rewind properly, it would require writing at 100 miles per hour to mimic the Zags’ swift pace in the first half against North Florida, but the typos would outnumber the words in this space. So we’ll slow down to normal rewind operating speed while taking...
No. 16 Montana not overlooking Eastern Washington despite poor record

Unquestionably, the Eastern Washington football team is having a down year. The Eagles are 2-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Should they go winless in their next two games – at Montana on Saturday and at home to close out the season the following week against Northern Colorado – the Eagles would finish lower in the Big Sky standings than they have since a 1-6 season in 1995. That season they finished eighth in what was then an eight-team conference.
Betty Whiteout, WSDOT's newest plow will be stationed in Ritzville

RITZVILLE, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) latest tow plow will be stationed in Ritzville. The plow, affectionately referred to as "Betty Whiteout" will help keep roads east of the Cascades clear this winter. WSDOT crews are looking forward to installing their new custom Betty White license frame...
