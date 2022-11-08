“For us, to talk about colour is to talk about memory, but also meaning, energy and emotion,” Juliette and Sarah-Jane write in their foreword. They go on to express that colour is only one component of a large and deeply nuanced conversation that they have been engaged in for years, one that encompasses the concepts of joy, character, spirit, alchemy and colour. Structuring the book around these five principles, Juliette and Sarah-Jane reveal how they strive to create meaning and forge strong emotional connections in each of their projects. With captivating photography to show for it, including a cover shot by Anson Smart, Interiors Beyond the Primary Palette is an ode to colour in the home; how it moves us and nurtures our souls.

