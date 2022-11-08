Read full article on original website
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds
WASHINGTON — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump...
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON — Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona's biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge.
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona...
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out
WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was told...
Here's Where the Race for Control of the House Stands
The current tally has Republicans leading with 211 seats. Democrats are lagging behind at 204 of the 218 needed to gain control of the House
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — It's half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders...
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
