Washington, DC

WRAL News

Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles

RENO, NEV. — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in several states in...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto

The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in play,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming

CASPER, WYO. — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That's more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.
CASPER, WY
WRAL News

Chungcheong edges out NC to host World University Games

The 2027 FISU World University Games have been awarded to Chungcheong as the South Korean province edged out North Carolina for hosting the esteemed summer event. A release from the International University Sports Federation noted that the international delegation felt both sites had strong facilities, vast support for college athletics and an impressive history of sports woven into the fabric of the region.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school. It has become a custom...
NEWTOWN, CT
WRAL News

