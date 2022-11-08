Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
'Ramifications are substantial.' How Republicans gained a lasting grip on the NC Supreme Court
North Carolina Republicans elected a new U.S. Senator and captured a supermajority in the state Senate. They strengthened their majority in the state House and expanded the number of GOP sheriffs in North Carolina’s 100 counties. But the biggest and longest-lasting impacts of Tuesday’s elections will be felt at...
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, NEV. — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in...
State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in several states in...
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in play,...
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
WASHINGTON — “Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again. Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.
Mass transit extension to Dulles Airport opens at tough time
CHANTILLY, VA. — It's taken 60 years and billions of dollars. One man went to prison over shoddy construction. Now, mass transit is finally coming to Dulles International Airport outside the nation's capital. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will open the second and final phase of its Silver...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, WYO. — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That's more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.
Chungcheong edges out NC to host World University Games
The 2027 FISU World University Games have been awarded to Chungcheong as the South Korean province edged out North Carolina for hosting the esteemed summer event. A release from the International University Sports Federation noted that the international delegation felt both sites had strong facilities, vast support for college athletics and an impressive history of sports woven into the fabric of the region.
Leaders worry staff shortages in Department of Public Safety put public at risk
The agency that keeps North Carolina safe is struggling to find enough people to do the job. Vacancy rates at the Department of Public Safety – from troopers who patrol the roads to officers who guard the prisons – are in the double digits, with thousands of positions going unfilled.
Number of first-time home buyers hits record low – but prices in Wake are falling
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take a look at the latest market data from the Triangle Multiple Listing Service—which, though preliminary for October 2022, shows a changing Triangle real estate market right now.
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school. It has become a custom...
'It isn't great to not have a solid roof:' Durham woman still recovering from Ian worries as Nicole looms
DURHAM, N.C. — Just weeks after Ian impacted North Carolina, tropical depression Nicole is threatening the state with heavy rain, winds and isolated tornadoes. Some Triangle families, still recovering from Ian's damage, are watching Nicole's approach warily. Repairs from the last storm are far from finished – and she's...
East Forsyth handles Mount Tabor 42-0, setting up bout with Hough
Kernersville, N.C. — East Forsyth had no problems against Central Piedmont Conference foe Mount Tabor in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. The Eagles took down the Spartans 42-0. It was a rematch of a 31-13 East Forsyth victory in the end of September. The Eagles’ balanced...
