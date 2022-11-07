The world is more connected than ever before and as such, people are traveling further and more frequently. Whether it’s a daily commute or a cross-country road trip, the car serves as the main method of transportation for the vast majority. However, due to the excessive emissions cars spew into the environment, experts of all kinds have long been trying to find a way to make the cars we love eco-friendly. The solution seemed to be the electric car. Not only did they solve the emissions issue, but the stylish and trendy look would give car companies a reason to make the switch. Unfortunately, the hype surrounding electric cars is just that, hype. The fact of the matter is that electric cars reduce, not remove, emissions and require far too many resources.

