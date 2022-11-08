Read full article on original website
Related
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land in Illinois?
It may come as a surprise to you as to who (or what) owns the most land in Illinois, and now I was a little surprised. Owning roughly 38,000 acres of land The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, is the biggest land owner in Illinois. Not a billionaire, or big investors or a celebrity like you would think, but a church. You have to wonder how much land a church needs but with the temples they build I guess you would need some major land to make those grand temples like the one in Nauvoo, Illinois. In total there are about 118 congregations in Illinois.
Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night
The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
Christmas Lights? Here’s What It Costs To Run Them In Illinois
As a kid, I remember asking my dad why he pulled the plug on our Christmas lights at around 9:00 each evening. He said something that came right out of the typical Midwestern dad phrasebook: "What? Am I made of money? Do you know what it costs to run these lights? Do You?"
Illinois Foodies Are Surprisingly Not Mad About the New Twist on Wendy’s Frosty
Wendy's restaurants throughout Illinois will soon be serving up a new twist on its iconic Frosty treat, a Peppermint Frosty. This is pretty sad to say, but when I saw this post from WGN come across my newsfeed today I thought, "I wonder how many people are complaining in the comment section".
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US
#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In Illinois?
Now that we've really moved closer to constantly frigid mornings, you're going to see more cars being warmed up each morning in Rockford area driveways. Every year at this time, you'll probably hear someone weigh in on the topic of letting the car idle in the driveway long enough to get the defroster and the heater working; is it okay to do that, or are you facing some trouble?
Illinois Green Porch Lights Mystery Solved and We All Should Do It
Green porch lights started popping up right after Halloween and I had absolutely no clue of the special meaning behind them. The first green porch light I drove past on my way to work one morning didn't really stand out to me. Over the next five days, about a half dozen houses not far from one another had green lights outside their front doors. That stood out.
Veterans Day 2022: How Many Veterans Are There In Illinois?
Friday is Veterans Day 2022, which we observe each year on November 11th, honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The U.S. observation coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries. For those who didn't know, November 11th was chosen...
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
Illinois Is Home To One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World
If you're looking for a cool place to live, then you might want to check out this award-winning neighborhood in Illinois. When it comes to finding a place to live, I think a category that some people make their decision on is the coolest. Who wouldn't want to live in a cool neighborhood? There are plenty in Illinois, especially in Chicago. The Land of Lincoln is no stranger to award-winning areas. In fact last year, Andersonville was named the coolest in the United States and second in the world. Check it out, HERE.
WI Nurse Amputates Foot Without Permission For Taxidermy Shop
An extremely disturbed nurse in Wisconsin cut off a patient's foot without approval from anyone. An elderly Wisconsin man was sent to a rehabilitation center after he walked outside in his bare feet during winter weather. That caused him a horrible case of frostbite. In fact, they turned black. Unfortunately, his health took a turn for the worse and he wasn't going to make it. His family and doctors decided sending him to hospice was best for him.
Semi Coming From Texas, Heading to Chicago Pulled Over With 2-Tons of Weed
Everything is bigger in Texas! A semi traveling to Chicago, Illinois from Texas was pulled over in East Central Illinois...This truck was hauling TWO TONS of marijuana! NewsGazette. “This was one of the largest drug seizures in state of Illinois history.” - Capt. Stuart Shaver, administrator of the nine-county East...
Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter
Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
Illinois Rewind: Drug Dealers Need to Purchase ‘Drug Tax Stamp’ LOL
There was a thing in Illinois back in 1988 called a "Drug Stamp" that required illegal drug dealers to purchase a legit STAMP to put on the product they were selling. NYTIMES. So if you are an inspiring illegal drug dealer in the Land of Lincoln, Illinois is going to want their cut...by taxing you. Seriously, check this out:
Best Illinois Holiday Experiences Will Happen This Month (November)
Growing up in Indiana, it was a tradition for our family to drive up every year and stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to marvel at the Christmas displays in the store windows. The magnificent lights and sounds during the holiday season is truly special and this month some of...
Who Cut The Cheese? Tainted Deli Goods Are Taking Over Illinois
People in multiple states are getting sick after eating contaminated meats and cheeses. Six states are linked to a listeria outbreak including California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Illinois. Illnesses and death are said to have been attributed to this listeriosis outbreak. Listeriosis is an infection brought on...
Layered Ice Cream is Available in Illinois and It’s Absolutely Scrumptious
Because of my ice cream addiction, I'm on the hunt for a frozen treat on a daily basis, and when I find a new place that serves a dessert that comes "ala mode" then I'm all in to try it. I've tried ice cream in many different forms over the...
Strange Man Arrested For Making Creepy Videos At Illinois College
Illinois police arrest a creepy guy for making weird videos on a college campus. Unfortunately, you see them all over our state. That's creepy people. I see complaints on social media about creeps doing some strange things all the time. It freaks people out. I hate to stereotype people but many of them are weird dudes who are trying to film young girls. I guess that's why it's easy to spot them on a college campus.
IL Cops Bust Suspect Before Robbing 4th Bank On Same Road In Week
Police in Illinois arrested a serial bank robber right before he knocks off his next target. I think it's a pretty safe assumption to assume that criminals in Illinois have no fear. If they did, then the suspects would not attempt to commit crimes. That's because every time someone breaks the law, they are taking a big risk. I would say that takes some serious guts. Especially, if you're living that kind of lifestyle.
