Just two area high school teams remain in the OSAA football playoffs as the postseason heads to the quarterfinal round. Here’s a look at both of Friday’s matchups. The RedHawks are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 after last week’s 35-7 home win against Mountain View. With a fifth winning season in the last nine years under coaches David Younger and Jeff Louber, it’s a stretch that hasn’t been matched at the school since the late 1990s and early 2000s.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO