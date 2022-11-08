ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Enthusiasm undiminished by loss to Huskies

Oregon State’s three-game winning streak was snapped in a 24-21 loss at Washington on Friday night. But redshirt senior defensive lineman Simon Sandberg said that did nothing to reduce the enthusiasm in the locker room as the Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference) prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football roundup: South Albany, Santiam Christian lose in state playoffs

South Albany High's football season came to an end Friday night with a 40-0 loss at Bend in the 5A state quarterfinals. The No. 6 RedHawks end the year with a record of 7-3. The third-seeded Lava Bears were able to contain South Albany's running attack and kept the RedHawks off the scoreboard for their seventh shutout of the season. Anthony Vestal led South Albany with 37 yards rushing on seven attempts and Logan Johnson had 16 yards on seven carries.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football capsules (Nov. 11)

Just two area high school teams remain in the OSAA football playoffs as the postseason heads to the quarterfinal round. Here’s a look at both of Friday’s matchups. The RedHawks are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 after last week’s 35-7 home win against Mountain View. With a fifth winning season in the last nine years under coaches David Younger and Jeff Louber, it’s a stretch that hasn’t been matched at the school since the late 1990s and early 2000s.
BEND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany's Veterans Day Parade marches on after hiatus

After a two-year hiatus and a rocky leadership transition, the Linn County Veterans Day Parade went marching right on Friday, Nov. 11, drawing thousands of spectators in its return. It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that the Veterans Day Parade is one of the events for which Albany is best...
ALBANY, NY
Lebanon-Express

Linn County sheriff: I won’t enforce part of Measure 114

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said the sheriff’s office will not enforce magazine capacity limits narrowly approved by Oregon voters Nov. 8, despite Measure 114 requiring it. “This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims and public safety,” she said in an agency Facebook post. In an...
LINN COUNTY, OR

