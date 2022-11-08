Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Kyrei Fisher-Morris, Anthony Gould
OSU football: Beavers roll to 38-10 win over California. A dominant performance by the Oregon State defense led the Beavers to a 38-10 victory over California on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Enthusiasm undiminished by loss to Huskies
Oregon State’s three-game winning streak was snapped in a 24-21 loss at Washington on Friday night. But redshirt senior defensive lineman Simon Sandberg said that did nothing to reduce the enthusiasm in the locker room as the Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference) prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: South Albany, Santiam Christian lose in state playoffs
South Albany High's football season came to an end Friday night with a 40-0 loss at Bend in the 5A state quarterfinals. The No. 6 RedHawks end the year with a record of 7-3. The third-seeded Lava Bears were able to contain South Albany's running attack and kept the RedHawks off the scoreboard for their seventh shutout of the season. Anthony Vestal led South Albany with 37 yards rushing on seven attempts and Logan Johnson had 16 yards on seven carries.
Lebanon-Express
High school football capsules (Nov. 11)
Just two area high school teams remain in the OSAA football playoffs as the postseason heads to the quarterfinal round. Here’s a look at both of Friday’s matchups. The RedHawks are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 after last week’s 35-7 home win against Mountain View. With a fifth winning season in the last nine years under coaches David Younger and Jeff Louber, it’s a stretch that hasn’t been matched at the school since the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Lebanon-Express
Albany's Veterans Day Parade marches on after hiatus
After a two-year hiatus and a rocky leadership transition, the Linn County Veterans Day Parade went marching right on Friday, Nov. 11, drawing thousands of spectators in its return. It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that the Veterans Day Parade is one of the events for which Albany is best...
Lebanon-Express
Linn County sheriff: I won’t enforce part of Measure 114
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said the sheriff’s office will not enforce magazine capacity limits narrowly approved by Oregon voters Nov. 8, despite Measure 114 requiring it. “This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims and public safety,” she said in an agency Facebook post. In an...
Lebanon-Express
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for November 11
Obituary: Best buddy with Steve Martin, author, local documentarian and musical performer, Walker was a regular renaissance man.
