Ole Miss pulls away to take opener over Alcorn State
Matthew Murrell scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to help host Ole Miss pull away
Jenny Dell explains why Ole Miss has started fast in every game this season
Jenny Dell is set to be on the sidelines on Saturday for the “SEC on CBS” game between Alabama and Ole Miss, and on CBS Sports HQ, she outlined a specific aspect about the Rebels offense. Dell said that Ole Miss and Michigan are the only teams in...
Bowl Projections: Where Are The Rebels Bowling This Postseason?
Sports Illustrated is predicting a New Year's Six finish for the Ole Miss Rebels.
Tigers end season in Red Bank
The Macon County Tigers ended their 2022 campaign with a first round play-off loss to the Red Bank Lions. The Tigers were the #3 seed in Region 4-4A while the Lions were the #2 seed in 3-4A. The Lions got on the scoreboard first at the 2:51 mark of the first quarter. Macon would answer with a 10 play 80 yard drive with Gabe Borders scoring on a one yard run. Bryson Higgins kicked the extra point and the game was tied 7-7 with just under 10 minutes left in the half.
Oxford, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
35 voters given paper ballots at Horn Lake poll
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Problems at a DeSoto County, Mississippi polling place led to 35 voters getting paper ballots Tuesday morning. When poll workers arrived at Horn Lake Fire Station No. 3, they say one machine was not plugged in. Poll workers had to figure out the problem. A manager at that location said the […]
Lafayette County Court Judge Election Results – Tuesday, November 8, 2022: Runoff Election Set
There will be a special runoff election in Lafayette County, Mississippi on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, for the newly created County Court Judge. Because none of the eight candidates running received over 50% of the vote, the top two will face off against each other in the runoff election. The...
Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
Lockdown lifted for Senatobia schools after threatening phone calls
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools were on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school. District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m. All schools immediately...
Tupelo Police will get new license plate readers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new crime fighting tool is on its way to Tupelo. The city's police department will rent sixteen new license plate readers to go across the town. Fourteen will be mounted on utility poles and the other two will be mobile, so they can go where needed.
Fondren, Kilpatrick Head to Runoff Election; Wilkinson Wins OSD Seat
Lafayette County’s first County Judge will be a woman. Candidates Tiffany Kilpatrick and Carnelia Fondren will face off during the Nov. 29 runoff election. Fondren garnered the most votes Tuesday, with 2,432 votes, about 20 percent, and Kilpatrick earned 2,160 votes, or close to 18 percent. The other six...
Oxford Man Faces Felony Cyberstalking Charge
An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly harassing someone on a dating app. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 2, some filed a report in reference to harassment over a dating app. After an investigation, Keenan Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.
New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
New Albany police arrest teenager for firing gun at motel
NEW ALBANY, MS (WTVA) -- New Albany police arrested a teenager involved in a shooting at Hallmarc Inn. 19-year-old Omarion Green is being charged with shooting into an occupied building. Police chief Chris Robertson says the suspect accidentally fired the gun, with the bullet going through the wall of the...
Lafayette County Residents to Cast Votes Tuesday for Judges, School Board, U.S. Rep.
For the first time, Lafayette County will have a County Court after the election Tuesday when voters will elect the first County Court Judge. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James...
Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect in the assault and carjacking incident that took place at the University of Mississippi Medical Center was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The UMMC employee was physically assaulted Tuesday evening and had their car stolen while they were leaving work. According to UMMC, the suspect, Frank...
California reentry program comes to Shelby County
Law enforcement recognized for fight to combat domestic violence.
‘Gas Station Drugs’ still major danger
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
