Oxford, MS

maconcountychronicle.com

Tigers end season in Red Bank

The Macon County Tigers ended their 2022 campaign with a first round play-off loss to the Red Bank Lions. The Tigers were the #3 seed in Region 4-4A while the Lions were the #2 seed in 3-4A. The Lions got on the scoreboard first at the 2:51 mark of the first quarter. Macon would answer with a 10 play 80 yard drive with Gabe Borders scoring on a one yard run. Bryson Higgins kicked the extra point and the game was tied 7-7 with just under 10 minutes left in the half.
RED BANK, TN
High School Soccer PRO

Oxford, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

35 voters given paper ballots at Horn Lake poll

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Problems at a DeSoto County, Mississippi polling place led to 35 voters getting paper ballots Tuesday morning. When poll workers arrived at Horn Lake Fire Station No. 3, they say one machine was not plugged in. Poll workers had to figure out the problem. A manager at that location said the […]
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Lockdown lifted for Senatobia schools after threatening phone calls

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools were on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school. District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m. All schools immediately...
SENATOBIA, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police will get new license plate readers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new crime fighting tool is on its way to Tupelo. The city's police department will rent sixteen new license plate readers to go across the town. Fourteen will be mounted on utility poles and the other two will be mobile, so they can go where needed.
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Faces Felony Cyberstalking Charge

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly harassing someone on a dating app. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 2, some filed a report in reference to harassment over a dating app. After an investigation, Keenan Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

New Albany police arrest teenager for firing gun at motel

NEW ALBANY, MS (WTVA) -- New Albany police arrested a teenager involved in a shooting at Hallmarc Inn. 19-year-old Omarion Green is being charged with shooting into an occupied building. Police chief Chris Robertson says the suspect accidentally fired the gun, with the bullet going through the wall of the...
NEW ALBANY, MS
panolian.com

‘Gas Station Drugs’ still major danger

A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
BATESVILLE, MS

