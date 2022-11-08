The Macon County Tigers ended their 2022 campaign with a first round play-off loss to the Red Bank Lions. The Tigers were the #3 seed in Region 4-4A while the Lions were the #2 seed in 3-4A. The Lions got on the scoreboard first at the 2:51 mark of the first quarter. Macon would answer with a 10 play 80 yard drive with Gabe Borders scoring on a one yard run. Bryson Higgins kicked the extra point and the game was tied 7-7 with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

RED BANK, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO