Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’
Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title
That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
Ex-WWE Star Claims Illegal Substance Viral Clip Was Actually Them Using A Toaster
After a fascinating video played during his podcast, a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar had some clearing up to do. For Rene Dupree, he will always have the resume credit of being one of the youngest professional wrestlers to ever sign with WWE, starting in 2002 at the age of 18 years old. With his progression moving quick, it only took around a year for Dupree to make his debut on WWE TV being a part of the La Resistance tag team paired up with Sylvain Grenier.
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
Alexa Bliss Trying To Change Her WWE Character
Alexa Bliss has proven herself to be one of the most captivating WWE superstars in the entire Women’s division. Bliss is known for her portrayal of different roles in the WWE, being featured on the top card for the majority of her career. Now, it looks like she is ready to make another change.
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
5 NXT superstars most ready to be called up by WWE right now
WWE NXT is on fire right now and some of the brand’s top superstars look ready to make their way to the main roster. Coming off of NXT Halloween Havoc, WWE NXT continues its invigorating Tuesday night show that always leaves everyone surprised. We’re witnessing the development of some future WWE Raw or SmackDown superstars.
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
WWE Star Not Expected To Return Until Next Year
There are several WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury and one of them happens to be Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion had to undergo hip labrum surgery, and it doesn’t sound like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. PWInsider.com is...
WWE Star Major Doubt For 2023 Royal Rumble
With WWE Survivor Series just around the corner, attention is beginning to turn to the first big event of 2023, the Royal Rumble. The show which has been part of WWE’s ‘big four’ since 1988 traditionally serves as a launch pad for WrestleMania. However, it appears that...
Long-Time NXT Star Set For Imminent Main Roster Move
The concept of an NXT Superstar being brought up to the main roster has long been a highly-touted aspect of WWE programming. Beginning when Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins made the jump from the black-and-gold brand to the main roster at Survivor Series 2012, there have since been several successful transitions made.
Long Time Absent WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown Amidst Return Rumours
On the November 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown the Viking Raiders returned to the blue brand for the first time since September. However, the pair didn’t come alone as they were joined by Sarah Logan. The trio interrupted a proposed match between B-Fab and Zelina Vega before it...
Another Former WWE Superstar Returns On SmackDown
After weeks of vignettes and teases on television, the Viking Raiders have returned to WWE SmackDown and they haven’t come alone. On the November 11th edition of the blue brand B-Fab had been scheduled to take on Zelina Vega but the match never got chance to get started. The pair were interrupted by the Viking Raiders who were joined by Sarah Logan who announced that “Valhalla is here.”
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
