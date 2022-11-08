Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State offense fires on all cylinders, blows by Quinnipiac in 1st round of NCAA Tournament
Even in frigid conditions at Jeffrey Field, Penn State remained red-hot to kick off the NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 seed Nittany Lions topped Quinnipiac 4-1 to advance to the round of 32. In the postseason atmosphere both sides were aggressive, playing a chippy game full of hard tackles and...
Digital Collegian
‘We’re peaking at the right time’ | Penn State women’s soccer rides confidence into NCAA Tournament
Penn State is treating its first-round NCAA Tournament clash with Quinnipiac just like any other matchup. After a difficult nonconference schedule that featured three ranked foes, as well as facing the Big Ten’s best, the national tournament presents nothing new for the blue and white. “People think that the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball rides offensive explosion to first ranked Big Ten win
With the Purdue faithful draped in black for the annual blackout game at Holloway Gymnasium, they came dressed for a funeral as Penn State upset the No. 15 Boilermakers in a thrilling four sets. Despite the tough environment that Purdue possessed, the Nittany Lions were able to pick up one...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball knocks off Purdue, extends win streak to 4 games
No. 16 Penn State traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face Purdue in a Saturday night matchup. The blue and white came away with its first ranked win over a Big Ten team on the season, taking down the Boilermakers 3-1 The Nittany Lions started off on a positive note,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey downs UAlbany in NCAA Tournament after late goal
Not done yet. Penn State advances in the NCAA tournament after defeating UAlbany Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Nittany Lions were awarded after their impressive 5-0 victory over Louisville by having to face the America East Conference champions. After a disappointing performance in the Big Ten Tournament, coach Charlene...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State continues to prove itself in a shutout win against Maryland
Penn State football had a dominate win over Maryland this week, shutting out the Terrapins 30-0 at home. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail about the Nittany Lions’ impressive performance in the late-season game. The duo attributes some of the team’s success to the utilization of younger players this season, which has allowed them to gain more confidence on the field.
Digital Collegian
Improved 3rd-quarter play will be crucial for rest of 2022-23 season for Penn State women’s basketball
Over the years, members of the Penn State community have become accustomed to the phrase, “second-half team.”. The motto has been somewhat of a rallying cry for Nittany Lion athletics over the past several years, and it is a label the Lady Lions would certainly hope to achieve this year.
Digital Collegian
Run game, blocking hold strong for Penn State football despite injuries against Maryland
Rain showered the Beaver Stadium field for much of Penn State’s 30-0 victory over Maryland. It doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that the wetter a football gets, the harder it is to throw it, so as the rain came pouring down, the Nittany Lions kept turning to the run game — even with the Terrapins knowing what was coming.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football records 7 sacks and a shutout in total dominance over Maryland
Penn State has recorded 13 sacks in the last two weeks, including seven in its win against Maryland on Saturday. The seven-sack onslaught was a key contributor in what turned out to be a 30-0 rout over the Terrapins, who were 6-3 at coming into the game. The Nittany Lions’ relentless pass rush has picked up since they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago, as they also recorded six sacks against Indiana last week.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin commends the Nittany Lions' rush game, high sack count against Maryland
Penn State enjoyed yet another win under its belt this week at home against the Maryland Terrapins. The Nittany Lions had a shutout win with 30 points. James Franklin highly commended his team’s performance, between the strong rush game and high sack count. The blue and white had seven sacks this game and six last week against Indiana. This is the first time the Nittany Lions have had back-to-back games with more than six sacks since the 2007 season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive backs stifle Maryland even without Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State ran out on the field for warmups prior to its game against Maryland, with a handful of players set to miss the game who had been dealing with injuries leading up to Saturday. One surprise player who wasn’t participating was redshirt-junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. “Joey Porter...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s short-yardage T formation providing new wrinkle in 2022
Short-yardage situations have long plagued Penn State. While third-down conversion percentage isn’t the prettiest number for Penn State this season at 36.3%, it’s passed the eye test more often on third down, fourth down and other short-yardage situations than those numbers would suggest. Part of that is an...
Digital Collegian
Clifford commends the offensive line, running backs for strong performance against Maryland
Penn State had a dominate win against the Maryland Terrapins, with a strong attack on all fronts. The Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback Sean Clifford commends Maryland’s team, but he said the blue and white “played them really well” at Beaver Stadium. Clifford discusses true freshman Nick...
Digital Collegian
Freshman Shay Ciezki gets 1st career start for Penn State’s women's basketball in win against Fairfield
Trial by fire is nothing new in collegiate sports and such was the case on Friday night. After seeing success with the original starting lineup on Wednesday night, coach Carolyn Kieger decided to make a major adjustment for the Lady Lions, sliding freshman guard Shay Ciezki into the starting point guard position.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball defeats Fairfield behind dominant 2nd-half performance
It took some time, but Penn State released its high-octane offense. The blue and white defeated Fairfield 77-49 in Happy Valley on Friday to earn its second win of the season. After winning the opening tip, the Lady Lions used senior Makena Marisa’s 3-point play to set the tone early and often against the Stags. The road team could only hold back the blue and white offense for so long before the floodgates opened.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball's hot 3-point shooting fuels 2nd win of season over Loyola Maryland
Last season Penn State dominated teams in the paint, but in 2022, it looks like the offense might come from behind the arc — making it rain, again, from three in the win over Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions topped the Greyhounds 90-65 to pick up its second win...
Digital Collegian
Behind 18 points from Camren Wynter, Penn State men’s basketball handles business
The bar was set high for Camren Wynter in his first game in a Penn State uniform. Given the start, the former Drexel guard scored just nine points on 43% shooting in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening victory over Winthrop, a performance overshadowed by another transfer — Andrew Funk.
Digital Collegian
Penn State rides hot night from role players to win over Loyola Maryland, 2-0 record to start year
Putting up 90-plus points for a straight game to start its season, Penn State used big nights from key role players to take down Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions showed off their depth and ability to score up and down the lineup, while extending their record to 2-0. With 11 players for the blue and white finding the board, and four finishing in double figures, Penn State got contributions from top to bottom.
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford says Penn State’s quarterback room ‘continue[s] to push each other’
Starting quarterback Sean Clifford had a record-breaking night at home against Maryland, now setting the school record for most career passing yards in program history. Clifford discusses how the quarterback room at Penn State continues to grow and evolve and how he’s grateful for the experiences and time he’s spent as a Nittany Lion.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces kickoff time for matchup with Rutgers
Penn State has its kick time for its last road game of the regular season. The Nittany Lions will take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 broadcasted on the Big Ten Network. This will be Penn State's third consecutive game in the 3:30 p.m....
Comments / 0