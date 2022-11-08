ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey downs UAlbany in NCAA Tournament after late goal

Not done yet. Penn State advances in the NCAA tournament after defeating UAlbany Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Nittany Lions were awarded after their impressive 5-0 victory over Louisville by having to face the America East Conference champions. After a disappointing performance in the Big Ten Tournament, coach Charlene...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State continues to prove itself in a shutout win against Maryland

Penn State football had a dominate win over Maryland this week, shutting out the Terrapins 30-0 at home. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail about the Nittany Lions’ impressive performance in the late-season game. The duo attributes some of the team’s success to the utilization of younger players this season, which has allowed them to gain more confidence on the field.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football records 7 sacks and a shutout in total dominance over Maryland

Penn State has recorded 13 sacks in the last two weeks, including seven in its win against Maryland on Saturday. The seven-sack onslaught was a key contributor in what turned out to be a 30-0 rout over the Terrapins, who were 6-3 at coming into the game. The Nittany Lions’ relentless pass rush has picked up since they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago, as they also recorded six sacks against Indiana last week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

James Franklin commends the Nittany Lions' rush game, high sack count against Maryland

Penn State enjoyed yet another win under its belt this week at home against the Maryland Terrapins. The Nittany Lions had a shutout win with 30 points. James Franklin highly commended his team’s performance, between the strong rush game and high sack count. The blue and white had seven sacks this game and six last week against Indiana. This is the first time the Nittany Lions have had back-to-back games with more than six sacks since the 2007 season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball defeats Fairfield behind dominant 2nd-half performance

It took some time, but Penn State released its high-octane offense. The blue and white defeated Fairfield 77-49 in Happy Valley on Friday to earn its second win of the season. After winning the opening tip, the Lady Lions used senior Makena Marisa’s 3-point play to set the tone early and often against the Stags. The road team could only hold back the blue and white offense for so long before the floodgates opened.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State rides hot night from role players to win over Loyola Maryland, 2-0 record to start year

Putting up 90-plus points for a straight game to start its season, Penn State used big nights from key role players to take down Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions showed off their depth and ability to score up and down the lineup, while extending their record to 2-0. With 11 players for the blue and white finding the board, and four finishing in double figures, Penn State got contributions from top to bottom.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

