Catonsville, MD

CINCINNATI 87, EASTERN KENTUCKY 69

Percentages: FG .406, FT .450. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Robb 3-6, Moreno 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Blanton 1-4, Comer 0-1, Holt 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 2, Kapiti 2, Blanton). Turnovers: 11 (Comer 3, Blanton 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Jackson,...
CINCINNATI, OH
HOWARD 108, GALLAUDET 56

Percentages: FG .405, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (R.Lewis 2-5, Sawan 1-1, Viena 1-2, Sterken 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Schwall 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 23 (Viena 5, Antsiferov 4, Chung 3, R.Lewis 3, Kelly 2, Brewer, Florio, L.Wood, Mbogo, Schwall, Smith).
WASHINGTON, DC
SACRED HEART 88, COLUMBIA 85

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
COLUMBIA, CA
IOWA STATE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 43

Percentages: FG .256, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Woods 3-6, Bettis 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-3, Elliott 0-3, M.Watson 0-3, Horton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 19 (Woods 5, D.Powell 3, Johnson 3, M.Watson 3, Horton 2, Bettis, Elliott, Filmore).
GREENSBORO, NC
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42

SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
MOSCOW, ID
South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing

Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
TAMPA, FL
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday

Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
DENVER, CO
Oregon St. 38, California 10

California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
CORVALLIS, OR

