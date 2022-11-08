Read full article on original website
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Porterville Recorder
CINCINNATI 87, EASTERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .406, FT .450. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Robb 3-6, Moreno 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Blanton 1-4, Comer 0-1, Holt 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 2, Kapiti 2, Blanton). Turnovers: 11 (Comer 3, Blanton 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Jackson,...
HOWARD 108, GALLAUDET 56
Percentages: FG .405, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (R.Lewis 2-5, Sawan 1-1, Viena 1-2, Sterken 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Schwall 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 23 (Viena 5, Antsiferov 4, Chung 3, R.Lewis 3, Kelly 2, Brewer, Florio, L.Wood, Mbogo, Schwall, Smith).
SACRED HEART 88, COLUMBIA 85
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
IOWA STATE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 43
Percentages: FG .256, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Woods 3-6, Bettis 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-3, Elliott 0-3, M.Watson 0-3, Horton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 19 (Woods 5, D.Powell 3, Johnson 3, M.Watson 3, Horton 2, Bettis, Elliott, Filmore).
Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42
SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Littleton 5-9, Perkins 3-6, Adika 2-5, Sissoko 2-2, Bigby 2-4, Williams 0-6, Doumbia 0-1, Otto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Sissoko 1, Love 1, Bigby 1) Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 3, Littleton 3, Akunwafo 3, Adika 1, Sissoko...
Virginia Women's Basketball Routs Wake Forest 72-52 to Win ACC Opener
The Cavaliers rolled over the Demon Deacons to win their ACC opener for the first time since 2017
South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing
Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday
Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
Oregon St. 38, California 10
California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
