Nyla Brooks commits to Lady Vols
Nyla Brooks, an elite guard in the Class of 2025, has committed to Tennessee. Brooks, a 6-2 playmaker from Alexandria, Virginia, plays at Bishop Ireton High School. She committed to the Lady Vols during an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Nov. 11-12 with her parents and uncle, who is a passionate Vols football fan, and made it public via social media on her way back home.
WATCH: Vols’ seniors don't want to leave field after final game in Neyland
It's never easy to play in the final game of your college career. It's especially hard to play for the final time in your home stadium on Senior Day. Those were the emotions Tennessee's seniors had to navigate on Saturday afternoon when it beat Missouri 66-24. After scoring 38 unanswered points to knock off the Tigers, several veteran Vols didn't want to leave the field. As you can see in the video below, seniors Solon Page, Trevon Flowers, Jerome Carvin and Maurese Smith stood at midfield following the game to soak in their final game. Even Smokey X didn't want to leave following his last appearance.
LIVE UPDATES: Tennessee basketball faces Colorado in Nashville
No. 11 Tennessee basketball (1-0) is back in action Sunday afternoon when it travels to Nashville to take on Colorado (1-1) inside of Bridgestone Arena at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. Sunday's game at the home of the NHL's Nashville Predators completes the current three-game series with the Buffs. GoVols247's...
By The Numbers: Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21
No. 24 Kentucky's 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt at Kroger Field Saturday by the numbers:. – Kentucky remains in front in the all-time series with Vanderbilt, 48-43. – UK remains the leader in all-time meetings in Lexington, 25-16-2. – Vandy's win was its first SEC win since Oct. 19, 2019, snapping...
Tennessee standing out to former Kentucky RB commit after latest visit
After decommitting from Kentucky on Monday night, one of Tennessee's top running-back targets returned to Knoxville this weekend to take another look at the Vols.
Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina
Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
Q&A: Mark Stoops after 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt
What Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had to say about the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt at Kroger Field Saturday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Opening statement ... Tough loss there. You know, bottom line is we didn’t do the...
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's win over Missouri
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel met with the media following No. 5 Tennessee's 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon to discuss what went well for the Vols, scoring nearly 70 points and what defensive adjustments were made to score 38 straight points. Here's everything Heupel had to say about the Vols' Senior Day.
WATCH: No. 5 Tennessee celebrates win over Mizzou
No. 5 Tennessee knocked off Missouri 66-24 on Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium on Senior Day. The Vols put up a program-record 724 yards on their way 66 points, a Josh Heupel-era high. Following their win to get back on track, they celebrated appropriately on the field while Hendon Hooker directed the band and several seniors did not want to leave the field following their last home game.
