It's never easy to play in the final game of your college career. It's especially hard to play for the final time in your home stadium on Senior Day. Those were the emotions Tennessee's seniors had to navigate on Saturday afternoon when it beat Missouri 66-24. After scoring 38 unanswered points to knock off the Tigers, several veteran Vols didn't want to leave the field. As you can see in the video below, seniors Solon Page, Trevon Flowers, Jerome Carvin and Maurese Smith stood at midfield following the game to soak in their final game. Even Smokey X didn't want to leave following his last appearance.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO