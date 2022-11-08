ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Newsweek

Donald Trump to Put Midterm Troubles Aside for Daughter's Wedding

Former President Donald Trump may be able to put the recent midterm elections aside on Saturday as he walks his youngest daughter down the aisle at his Florida residence. Tiffany Trump will marry businessman Michael Boulos at her father's Mar-a-Lago resort in the Sunshine State, just days after midterm elections where high-profile Trump-endorsed candidates such as Dr. Mehmet Oz performed poorly.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Trump's Family Stays Quiet on Midterms as Former President Declares Victory

Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the House on Friday while several districts have yet to finish their ballot count. Trump encouraged supporters to "stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!" in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, adding that "Pelosi is gone." At the time of the post, The New York Times reported that Republicans had secured 211 seats out of the 218 needed to have a majority in the House, with Democrat Nancy Pelosi still House Speaker.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Backs Rick Scott Over McConnell to Be GOP Leader as Infighting Grows

Former President Donald Trump has backed a potential challenger to Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader amid escalating infighting. The ex-president phoned in to speak on a recent broadcast of former Fox News host Glenn Beck's Blaze Media news program. Trump confirmed that he supports Florida Senator Rick Scott as a potential challenger for McConnell's long-held Senate GOP leadership position. He also reiterated his distaste for McConnell, and also took aim at his wife, Elaine Chao with potentially racist remarks.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss

Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

GOP Strategist: It's Time to Get Off Trump's Crazy Train | Opinion

At the beginning of this year, Republicans were salivating at the opportunities these elections provided. In the last two midterms after Democratic presidential sweeps (1994 and 2010), the party made massive gains in the House (52 and 63 seats respectively) and solid Senate wins. President Biden's approval remained underwater all year, due mainly to soaring energy prices and inflation not seen since the 1980s. The party faithful were energized, their representatives free of any governing responsibilities and at liberty to blame everything on the Biden administration. It all inspired the ever-quotable Newt Gingrich to predict early in the year that Democrats would suffer their worst defeat since 1920 when the GOP won 302 House seats.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Overtakes Adam Frisch's Lead With Razor Thin Margin

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has overtaken Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the latest vote count for Colorado's 3rd congressional district. As of Thursday afternoon, Boebert has a razor-thin edge over Frisch, with under 400 more votes. The New York Times' latest update showed the Republican with 50.06 percent of the vote to Frisch's 49.94 percent. Colorado law requires a recount for any race where the gap between the final two candidates is 0.5 percent or less.
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Blake Masters Blames McConnell for Election Woes as GOP Infighting Begins

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters has criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after an expected 'red wave' in the midterms failed to materailize. Masters, who was beaten by Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona, is one of several Republicans who have now appeared to question McConnell ahead of leadership elections scheduled for Wednesday following the midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
KTSM

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
INDIANA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

