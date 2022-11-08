Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 1.1M More Votes in Florida Than DeSantis?
The former president made the claim on Truth Social while trying to suggest he is still the one to lead the GOP following the party's poor midterm performance.
Donald Trump to Put Midterm Troubles Aside for Daughter's Wedding
Former President Donald Trump may be able to put the recent midterm elections aside on Saturday as he walks his youngest daughter down the aisle at his Florida residence. Tiffany Trump will marry businessman Michael Boulos at her father's Mar-a-Lago resort in the Sunshine State, just days after midterm elections where high-profile Trump-endorsed candidates such as Dr. Mehmet Oz performed poorly.
Republicans Sticking With Trump Is 'Definition of Insanity': Larry Hogan
"Donald Trump kept saying, 'we're going to be winning so much, we will get tired of winning.' I'm tired of losing," the Republican governor said Sunday.
Trump's Family Stays Quiet on Midterms as Former President Declares Victory
Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the House on Friday while several districts have yet to finish their ballot count. Trump encouraged supporters to "stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!" in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, adding that "Pelosi is gone." At the time of the post, The New York Times reported that Republicans had secured 211 seats out of the 218 needed to have a majority in the House, with Democrat Nancy Pelosi still House Speaker.
Katie Hobbs' Lead Over Kari Lake Narrowly Grows in Latest Vote Count
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs narrowly leads Republican Kari Lake in the latest vote counts for Arizona governor. Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state, leads by 16,677 votes with 50.4 percent to Lake's 49.6 percent as of 4:45 p.m. ET Thursday, according to the latest count. Lake and Hobbs are racing for...
Video of Lindsey Graham Pleading for Herschel Walker Viewed 1M Times
Herschel Walker faces a very close race against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock that could determine control of the Senate.
Trump Backs Rick Scott Over McConnell to Be GOP Leader as Infighting Grows
Former President Donald Trump has backed a potential challenger to Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader amid escalating infighting. The ex-president phoned in to speak on a recent broadcast of former Fox News host Glenn Beck's Blaze Media news program. Trump confirmed that he supports Florida Senator Rick Scott as a potential challenger for McConnell's long-held Senate GOP leadership position. He also reiterated his distaste for McConnell, and also took aim at his wife, Elaine Chao with potentially racist remarks.
Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss
Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
GOP Strategist: It's Time to Get Off Trump's Crazy Train | Opinion
At the beginning of this year, Republicans were salivating at the opportunities these elections provided. In the last two midterms after Democratic presidential sweeps (1994 and 2010), the party made massive gains in the House (52 and 63 seats respectively) and solid Senate wins. President Biden's approval remained underwater all year, due mainly to soaring energy prices and inflation not seen since the 1980s. The party faithful were energized, their representatives free of any governing responsibilities and at liberty to blame everything on the Biden administration. It all inspired the ever-quotable Newt Gingrich to predict early in the year that Democrats would suffer their worst defeat since 1920 when the GOP won 302 House seats.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Race for the Senate: Where Nevada, Arizona Stand in Latest Ballot Drop
Democratic Senate candidates made crucial gains in two battleground states after the latest ballot drops in Nevada and Arizona. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto gained 8,716 new votes Thursday night, according to CNN, closing the gap between the Democrat and her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. The largest batch of votes...
Video of Herschel Walker Saying 'We're Greatest Country in U.S.' Goes Viral
A video of the Republican's remark shared to Twitter has now been viewed more than 500,000 times as Georgia prepares for a runoff election on December 6.
What Next for Stimulus Checks After U.S. Midterm Results?
The Republicans have already embraced plans to reduce federal spending in areas like social security and medicare.
Lauren Boebert Overtakes Adam Frisch's Lead With Razor Thin Margin
Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has overtaken Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the latest vote count for Colorado's 3rd congressional district. As of Thursday afternoon, Boebert has a razor-thin edge over Frisch, with under 400 more votes. The New York Times' latest update showed the Republican with 50.06 percent of the vote to Frisch's 49.94 percent. Colorado law requires a recount for any race where the gap between the final two candidates is 0.5 percent or less.
Democrat Mark Kelly Retains Arizona Senate Seat
Kelly's victory deals a major blow to GOP hopes of capturing the Senate, with Democrats now needing only one more seat to retain control.
Blake Masters Blames McConnell for Election Woes as GOP Infighting Begins
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters has criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after an expected 'red wave' in the midterms failed to materailize. Masters, who was beaten by Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona, is one of several Republicans who have now appeared to question McConnell ahead of leadership elections scheduled for Wednesday following the midterm elections.
Kari Lake Supporters Reenact Biblical Battle of Jericho in Maricopa Protest
"Christian nationalism is the greatest threat to democracy and the church today," Reverend Nathan Empsall told Newsweek, commenting on the Arizona protest.
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Trump Rant Shows Gillum Corruption Case Politically Motivated: Lawyers
Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is demanding a court hearing on Donald Trump's assertion that he deployed federal agents to secure victory for the Democrat's GOP opponent, Governor Ron DeSantis, in 2018. On Thursday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that he helped DeSantis become governor that year...
