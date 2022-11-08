ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Stephen Crichton stuns England and sends Samoa into historic first final. Stephen Crichton’s golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 win in Saturday’s semi-final the Emirates Stadium. Samoa stood on the...
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Five moments that secured England's triumph

England’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG enables them to lay claim to the title of undisputed kings in international white-ball cricket. Already holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy that Eoin Morgan's men clinched at Lord's in such dramatic fashion three years ago, England have now added the championship of the shorter format.
KRMG

Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0...
SkySports

Wales Women 1-1 Finland Women: Carrie Jones' opener cancelled out in Spain

Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain. Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute. Gemma Grainger's team had narrowly missed out on World...
SkySports

England captain Jos Buttler has 'had a few dreams' about lifting T20 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final vs Pakistan

England captain Jos Buttler says he has "certainly had a few dreams" about lifting the T20 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Buttler is hoping to become just the third man to lead England to a World Cup title, after Eoin Morgan did so in the 50-over version in 2019 and Paul Collingwood skippered his country to the T20 trophy in 2010.
SkySports

England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup at MCG as Ben Stokes stars yet again in a final

Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG. Jos Buttler's side added the T20 trophy to the 50-over silverware they had lifted in dramatic style at Lord's in 2019 and are now the first men's team to hold both titles simultaneously.
SkySports

Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance

Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.

