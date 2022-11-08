Read full article on original website
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: England 'gutted' after loss but refuse to blame Lydia Thompson's red card for defeat
The Red Roses saw their 30-match winning streak ended in an epic contest against the tournament hosts and defending champions, as they were beaten 34-31 in front of a sell-out crowd at Eden Park. England spent more than an hour with 14 players after Thompson was sent off for a...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Will Greenwood backs England's Red Roses to bounce back from final heartbreak
Will Greenwood says the Red Roses have provided a huge boost to women's rugby and has backed them to bounce back from their heartbreaking World Cup final defeat to New Zealand. England's Test-record 30-match winning run ended with a narrow 34-31 loss against the Black Ferns in front of a...
SkySports
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Amy Hardcastle ready to show England have power to beat New Zealand
The St Helens and England centre has had an international career spanning nearly 15 years and has one of the biggest moments coming up on Monday as England take on New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup. Many have New Zealand and Australia as the two...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Stephen Crichton stuns England and sends Samoa into historic first final. Stephen Crichton’s golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 win in Saturday’s semi-final the Emirates Stadium. Samoa stood on the...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Five moments that secured England's triumph
England’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG enables them to lay claim to the title of undisputed kings in international white-ball cricket. Already holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy that Eoin Morgan's men clinched at Lord's in such dramatic fashion three years ago, England have now added the championship of the shorter format.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton credits world champion Max Verstappen for 'amazing' performance during 2022 season
Verstappen claimed his maiden world championship last year after controversially edging out Mercedes' Hamilton in the final race of the season after a titanic battle between the pair, but the Red Bull driver has had things all his own way in 2022, sealing the title with four races to spare.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Are 2022 Pakistan the new 'cornered tigers' ahead of England final at MCG?
For Pakistan, it feels like 1992 all over again. Similar World Cups, thirty years apart. Back then, they scraped through the group stage of the 50-over World Cup after bouncing back from a series of early defeats. They did the same this year in the 20-over version. Back then, they...
Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0...
SkySports
West Ham 0-2 Leicester City: James Maddison scores but goes off injured in final Premier League game before World Cup
James Maddison scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season, but was taken off injured as Leicester beat West Ham 2-0, with the Hammers booed off at full-time. Maddison, who was named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup, fired home inside eight minutes to mark his call-up in style.
SkySports
New Zealand vs England, Rugby World Cup final: Red Roses stronger than Black Ferns and hero-status awaits
England's starting XV excites me. I didn't predict Holly Aitchison coming in at 12 as she hasn't played many minutes in the tournament so far, but she's an amazing distributor and provides the team with that second fly-half role that Helena Rowland played previously. England make three changes for Rugby...
SkySports
Wales Women 1-1 Finland Women: Carrie Jones' opener cancelled out in Spain
Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain. Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute. Gemma Grainger's team had narrowly missed out on World...
SkySports
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder goes off injured in first half against West Ham ahead of World Cup
James Maddison says he should be fit for the World Cup despite an injury scare in Leicester's 2-0 win at West Ham. Maddison, who opened the scoring against the Hammers in the eighth minute, was taken off in the 25th minute at the London Stadium with a knee injury, just two days after he was named in England's 26-man squad for Qatar.
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane heading to World Cup in best physical and mental condition
Antonio Conte thinks Harry Kane is heading to the World Cup in the "best physical and mental condition" despite his domestic workload with Tottenham. Kane played the full 90 minutes and scored on his final Spurs appearance before the break for the Qatar tournament in a 4-3 win over Leeds.
SkySports
Autumn Nations Series: Finn Russell one of three changes made by Scotland for New Zealand clash
He marks one of three changes to the side that defeated Fiji having originally been omitted from the squad and not feature for Scotland since the Six Nations. The Racing 92 playmaker was recalled this week following injury to Adam Hastings and comes in to start at number 10 ahead of Blair Kinghorn.
SkySports
England captain Jos Buttler has 'had a few dreams' about lifting T20 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final vs Pakistan
England captain Jos Buttler says he has "certainly had a few dreams" about lifting the T20 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Buttler is hoping to become just the third man to lead England to a World Cup title, after Eoin Morgan did so in the 50-over version in 2019 and Paul Collingwood skippered his country to the T20 trophy in 2010.
SkySports
T20 World Cup final: Jos Buttler's England can become dual champions and complete great white-ball turnaround
Jos Buttler has experienced severe heartbreak and spine-tingling highs with England at World Cups – and is now aiming to lead them to a slice of history. Back in 2015, he broke his bat in rage after being dismissed as England crashed out of the 50-over World Cup at the group stage following a 15-run defeat to Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval.
SkySports
England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup at MCG as Ben Stokes stars yet again in a final
Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG. Jos Buttler's side added the T20 trophy to the 50-over silverware they had lifted in dramatic style at Lord's in 2019 and are now the first men's team to hold both titles simultaneously.
SkySports
Marco Silva exclusive interview: Fulham want to give Man Utd a game to remember before World Cup break
Fulham host Manchester United on Super Sunday, with Marco Silva wanting his vibrant side to sign off in style in what is the final Premier League game before the season breaks for the World Cup. Silva's team have already proved the pre-season doubters wrong to sit ninth in the table,...
SkySports
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Jadon Sancho's timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff before losing his place in Gareth Southgate's squad and eventually missing out on the World Cup this week. Erik ten Hag has warned Donny van de Beek that he must...
SkySports
Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance
Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
