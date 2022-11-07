Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO