ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s pullback at this level offers an entry position for long trades
ETH is on a pullback after a sharp recovery from the current market crash. Investors should watch the 0.236 Fib support level. Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from the 16.69K mark to 17K, injecting a lifeline into the industry. The king coin’s gains also boosted altcoins. Ethereum (ETH), the altcoin king,...
ambcrypto.com
Can USDT retain its Stablecoin crown? These recent developments suggest….
USDT witnesses massive short positions against itself. Number of Active addresses and number of transfers grew. USDT, the number one stablecoin in terms of market cap according to CoinMarketCap, may be on the receiving end of the larger FUD surrounding the crypto market. According to parsec finance, a DeFi analytics firm, on chain traders had taken massive short positions against Tether.
ambcrypto.com
Silvergate Capital: The organization that got away unscathed amid the FTX mess
Silvergate Capital, a prominent provider of financial solutions and services, could be considered as one that hadn’t been impacted as much by the FTX debacle. Furthermore, the company had been trading well in the market after it came to light thata its exposure to FTX had been relatively low.
ambcrypto.com
XRP and what its selling pressure would reveal in the coming days
The long-time frame chart (12-hr) exhibited a bearish momentum, but the selling pressure was tapering. A slight dip in weighted sentiment and development activity. Ripple [XRP] experienced a recovery after Bitcoin [BTC] regained $17K amidst the recent crash. XRP showed high sensitivity towards the king coin. At press time, BTC lost its hold over $17K and slid into the $16K zone, and XRP reacted with an over 4% drop in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Tron holders planning to cut losses might be relieved to know this update
Justin Sun announced an agreement with FTX that would allow TRX holders to swap their assets. In lieu of this, social engagements and mentions for Tron increased along with its weighted sentiment. On 10 November, Justin Sun, the founder of Tron [TRX], announced that Tron would soon reach a special...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: XRP’s next low could be near…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has faced a brutal decline of more than 20% over the past week. This decline can be attributed to the developments in the controversial lawsuit it is facing by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.
ambcrypto.com
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: SOL’s downward move will stop only if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Founded two years ago, Solana (SOL) is the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world today. It has gradually grown into a formidable competitor to Ethereum. Solana had risen more than 1,2000% since its inception in 2020, when it was trading for less than $1, by the time it reached its peak in 2021. It reached an all-time high of $258.93 on December 6, 2021.
ambcrypto.com
Voyager’s bid reopening process might have this impact on VGX holdings
As FTX US filed for bankruptcy, Voyager announced the re-commencement of the auction process of its assets. This caused VGX to rally astronomically in the past 24 hours. Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager [VGX] announced the reopening of the bidding process for its assets on 11 November. The announcement was made after news broke that crypto exchange FTX US had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple’s new collaboration may have this in store for NFT enthusiasts
Ripple announced new partnership that could help boost its growth in the NFT markets. However, its popular NFTs did not perform well in the past few days. Despite Ripple’s ongoing litigation battles, the company continued to show improvements and tried to work on its performance in terms of NFTs.
ambcrypto.com
Poloniex launches the lowest Futures trading fees in the industry
Poloniex, a global crypto exchange, has optimized the fee structure for USDT-collateralized perpetual contracts to provide customers with the lowest fees in the entire industry. Starting today, the Maker and Taker fee rates for trading USDT-collateralized perpetual contracts on Poloniex are 0.01% and 0.04% respectively, and the changes apply to...
ambcrypto.com
Celsius’ extended exposure to FTX and Alameda Research could leave CEL here
Celsius Network confirmed exposures to FTX exchange and trading firm Alameda Research. Negative sentiments continue to trail CEL as investors believe the price will fall further. The now-collapsed cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network [CEL], in a tweet on 11 November, confirmed its exposure to FTX exchange and trading firm Alameda...
ambcrypto.com
Brazil: Crypto-ETFs to make debut soon, but is clarity really there
Latin America’s largest asset manager Itaú Asset Management has partnered with Galaxy Digital to offer crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Brazil. Its first offering, the IT Now Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BITI11), has begun to offer investors exposure to Bitcoin (BTC). It will offer other diversified ETFs later. The announcement was shared through a press release yesterday.
ambcrypto.com
Can LUNC sustain its current uptrend? Here are the possibilities
LUNC’s volume went up substantially in the last 24 hours. The crypto market has not been favoring investors of late, as most cryptos have struggled to go green. While several cryptos with high market capitalizations registered double digit declines in their price, Terra Classic [LUNC] performed otherwise and registered a price rise.
ambcrypto.com
Should you consider ApeCoin in your portfolio for the recovery rally
Investors looking to ape back into the market for the relief rally may have a hard time choosing which coins to add to their portfolio. ApeCoin (APE) might be an interesting option to consider for numerous reasons. Read Apecoin (APE) price prediction for 2023-2024. The alt is trying to attract...
ambcrypto.com
As Litecoin finds support at $50 and rallies, this is where bulls can look for profits
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin fell beneath $64 and could retest it as resistance. The $50 area has been held as support for now, but violent moves meant traders must remain cautious. A...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: DOT will cross its ATH in…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the weekly time period, the Polkadot (DOT) price has not yet managed to overcome significant resistance levels. DOT has fallen below a resistance line since reaching an all-time high price of $55.09 in November 2021. It has dropped by 88% over this time.
ambcrypto.com
Why Litecoin was one of the best coins to hold this week despite the downside
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin is still holding on above June lows despite recent crash. The altcoin offered profit-making opportunities this week. If you held Litecoin (LTC) since October, chances are that you...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto.com: Experts claim proof-of-reserves may be suspicious because…
Crypto.com might have transferred from exchanges to cold wallet shortly before asset declaration. Research experts claim exchange could be trading with customer funds and also be in debt. Unpleasant events rocked the crypto ecosystem lately, which subsequently led exchanges to release their proof-of-reserves, such as Crypto.com. As of 11 November,...
ambcrypto.com
Is ADA no longer swimming with sharks? The latest stats have the answer
ADA has lost favor from the whales as its price plummets. Cardano’s addresses, weighted sentiment, daily active addresses, and stakers plummeted last month. In a recent update, crypto analytics firm Santiment revealed that whales and sharks had started losing interest in Cardano [ADA]. Whales swim away. As can be...
ambcrypto.com
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you bet on SFM this crypto winter?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. SafeMoon, introduced in 2021, is today one of the most profitable memecoins. SafeMoon has performed well, much like other popular memecoins such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.
