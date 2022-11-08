Read full article on original website
Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Schnucks Markets Inc. announced on Thursday the holiday week schedules for all of its stores for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. The company has locations in Columbia and Jefferson City. Thanksgiving Wednesday, Nov. 23: Close at normal time Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): Closed Friday, Nov. 25: Open at normal time Christmas Saturday, The post Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jingle on the Quad, Giving Tuesday, Join Array of Activities for UCM
A campus known for its outstanding traditions, the University of Central Missouri will launch Jingle on the Quad, a holiday lighting ceremony, along with other events highlighting the season Nov. 29–Dec 1. Giving Tuesday opens these festivities, followed by the Holiday Market, two evenings dedicated to the First Lady’s...
Veteran’s Day 2022: The Deals, Discounts, and Free Food
Veteran's Day is this Friday! I know we'll all be celebrating, and there's a really great way to say thanks. So basically I've gone around The Internet to find all the goodies out there for the Veterans this Friday. Now, this is just chain stuff and things that are posted online. I found most of these at The Military Wallet. But you know you don't wanna go through all that stuff, you just want the list right here! So, here goes. We'll start with the free or discounted food out there. Keep in mind, again, these are national chain deals, but I'm sure a lot of local places are also offering specials. In fact, you might check the comments on this post to see some more local deals.
S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
Looking For A Slice? Look No Further Than Pizza Hut’s New Melts
If you're looking for a thin crispy pile of meats, cheese, and marinara sauce you don't have to look any further than Pizza Hut's new Melts!. I had been seeing the ads on television for a while talking about the new melts, and I thought of trying one. I figured I'd need to get it for lunch though since my wife Kathy really wasn't a fan of Pizza Hut's take on the calzone, the P'zone. Which in my mind was a similar food item.
$5M Gift Supports Global Vision Endowment Exemplifying UCM’s Role in Providing ‘Education for Service’
The Global Vision Endowment, a program that has helped engage more than 100 University of Central Missouri students in service to individuals living in impoverished areas around the globe, is receiving a significant financial uplift thanks to a generous. $5 million estate gift from an anonymous donor. The gift to...
Vicki Hart Named This Month’s Central Bank of Sedalia Unsung Hero
This month's Unsung Hero is a person who works quite closely with kids in our area. Our Unsung Hero is Vicki Hart! She works closely with the Boys and Girls club, and has worked with them for fifteen years after she worked with Head Start. Her nominator, Debbie Fowler, had...
Save A Few Bucks This Thanksgiving? Aldi Is Helping You With Deals
Thanksgiving will be our next big holiday where friends and family may gather to spend some time with one another, watch football, overeat, and prepare for Black Friday shopping. Inflation has been a concern for many, as the price of foods that are often enjoyed at Thanksgiving are costing more...
2022 Christmas Light Contest Announced
Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council gas announced Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners. Prize money will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
Holidays With Budweiser Clydesdales? Sounds Fun! Visit Warm Springs Ranch
The town of Boonville Missouri is only about 45 minutes away from Sedalia. It also happens to be the home of the Warm Springs Ranch. Have you been?. Warm Springs Ranch is the official breeding facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales. Resting on 300-plus acres of rolling hills in the heart of Missouri, our state-of-the-art establishment will take your breath away.
Want A Winter Hike? Knob Noster State Park Has Holiday Event For You!
So as the weather slowly begins to get colder, perhaps taking a walk outdoors doesn't appeal as much to you as it would now. I took a brisk walk on the Katy Trail the other day and it felt great. But it may get too cold for some, and others will say "Bring It On!". If you are the latter, a popular Missouri state park has an event for you this Christmas season.
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
Area Veterans Honored by S-C JROTC
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program served breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium that started shortly after at 8:30. If you missed it, the ceremony is now viewable on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel. The theme was “Honoring...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor begins audit of Excelsior Estates
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the Village of Excelsior Estates, located in Clay and Ray counties. The village Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance requesting the audit. “I appreciate the Board of Aldermen formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will...
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT RESPONDS TO FIRE AT ROSE ACRE FARMS
The Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire that damaged a chicken barn housing approximately 100,000 chickens at Rose Acre Farms southeast of Knob Noster on Saturday, November 12. According to a release from the district, the fire was reported by employees around 1 p.m. after staff found...
KYTV
Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
kwos.com
UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler
Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills
Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
