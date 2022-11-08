ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Schnucks Markets Inc. announced on Thursday the holiday week schedules for all of its stores for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. The company has locations in Columbia and Jefferson City. Thanksgiving Wednesday, Nov. 23: Close at normal time Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): Closed Friday, Nov. 25: Open at normal time Christmas Saturday, The post Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Veteran’s Day 2022: The Deals, Discounts, and Free Food

Veteran's Day is this Friday! I know we'll all be celebrating, and there's a really great way to say thanks. So basically I've gone around The Internet to find all the goodies out there for the Veterans this Friday. Now, this is just chain stuff and things that are posted online. I found most of these at The Military Wallet. But you know you don't wanna go through all that stuff, you just want the list right here! So, here goes. We'll start with the free or discounted food out there. Keep in mind, again, these are national chain deals, but I'm sure a lot of local places are also offering specials. In fact, you might check the comments on this post to see some more local deals.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade

Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Looking For A Slice? Look No Further Than Pizza Hut’s New Melts

If you're looking for a thin crispy pile of meats, cheese, and marinara sauce you don't have to look any further than Pizza Hut's new Melts!. I had been seeing the ads on television for a while talking about the new melts, and I thought of trying one. I figured I'd need to get it for lunch though since my wife Kathy really wasn't a fan of Pizza Hut's take on the calzone, the P'zone. Which in my mind was a similar food item.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

2022 Christmas Light Contest Announced

Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council gas announced Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners. Prize money will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Area Veterans Honored by S-C JROTC

Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program served breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium that started shortly after at 8:30. If you missed it, the ceremony is now viewable on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel. The theme was “Honoring...
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor begins audit of Excelsior Estates

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the Village of Excelsior Estates, located in Clay and Ray counties. The village Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance requesting the audit. “I appreciate the Board of Aldermen formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler

Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills

Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

