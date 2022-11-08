Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Nick Petrik, 80, of West Branch
Nickolas Petrik, age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in West Branch, MI surrounded by his family. He was born on September 4, 1942 in Ruma, Yugoslavia to Paul and Teresia (Habenchus) Petrik. Nick lived in West Branch since 1993 formerly of Detroit, MI. Nick...
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Up North Voice
Bertha Gibbs, 83, of Alger
Bertha Jane Gibbs, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at The Villa at West Branch. She was born on April 15, 1939, in Royalton, KY to Tobe and Finettia (Allen) Patrick. Bertha lived in Alger, MI for 22 years formerly of Livonia, MI. She married Stuart...
Up North Voice
UPDATE – Gaylord woman missing
OTSEGO COUNTY – The MSP Gaylord Post received a call from a woman claiming to be Gorman. The woman stated she was not missing. She has moved to Virginia. A video of Gorman was posted on her Facebook account. In the video, Gorman states she is not missing and is now living in an apartment with friends in Virginia.
Up North Voice
Flannel, flapjacks, and a train depot
WEST BRANCH – The West Branch Train Depot is the oldest standing building in the city of West Branch. It is also the home to the West Branch Area Chamber of Commerce and the West Branch Visitors Bureau who are hoping to restore the 150-year-old building. In order to raise funds for the next phase of preserving the building, the “All Aboard Project”, the WBACC held a Flannel and Flapjacks event.
Up North Voice
Arthur Lange, 66, of Mio
Arthur Lange, 66, of Mio, Michigan, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and /...
Up North Voice
Fees are waived for USDA Forest Services on Veterans Day
REGION – In observance of Veterans Day, the USDA Forest Service will waive fees at most of the recreation sites in the Huron Manistee National Forest. All outdoor enthusiasts will have free access to some of the forests’ most popular recreation sites, including: the Nurnberg Trailhead at Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area in Mason County; The Reid Lake Foot Travel Area in Alcona County; 4001 Canoe Landing and other access sites on the AuSable Wild and Scenic River; and the Loda Lake National Wildflower Sanctuary in Newaygo County.
Up North Voice
Roscommon soccer district champs
ROSCOMMON – Roscommon boys varsity soccer team beat Tawas 3 – 2 in the district championship game. They will play in the regional game Oct. 26 in Big Rapids. Pictured are (l-r) back, Ben Denlinger, Jacob Gee, Alex Thiel, Owen Steinbrink, Corbin Tyler, Ben Collins, Jacob Ziebell, Andre Janisse, Malakai Huckins, Owen Barnes, and Nicholas Jadan. Front (l-r) Logan Roth, Ben Hamina, Mason Green, Josh Karoub, Josh Mayes, Rielly Cherven, Henry Stoyak, Steven Alyas, and Coach John Sinnaeve.
