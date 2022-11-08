REGION – In observance of Veterans Day, the USDA Forest Service will waive fees at most of the recreation sites in the Huron Manistee National Forest. All outdoor enthusiasts will have free access to some of the forests’ most popular recreation sites, including: the Nurnberg Trailhead at Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area in Mason County; The Reid Lake Foot Travel Area in Alcona County; 4001 Canoe Landing and other access sites on the AuSable Wild and Scenic River; and the Loda Lake National Wildflower Sanctuary in Newaygo County.

