The cold front has begun to move through West Tennessee this evening and temperatures will be dropping quickly tonight. Cold rain will show up after 10 PM and stay as rain most of the night. If the showers continue after 3 AM, we could see some wintry mix and maybe some light snow if things are still falling around sunrise. I think the best chances for a wintry mix or light snow will be north of Madison county and the closer you get to Kentucky the better chance you will have at seeing anymore more than a cold rain. We will break down your hour by hour forecast for tonight and let you know just how cold things are going to get this weekend coming up here.

MADISON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO