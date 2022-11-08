Linda Ann Greenway (Gonsler), 63, of Grayling, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Munson Medical Center. Linda was born at McLaren Hospital in Flint, MI on October 21, 1959, the third of three children to Joseph William and Frances Constance (Glowacki) Gonsler. She was a graduate of Carman High School Class of 1977. It was at Carman where Linda met the love of her life, David Greenway. She attended Michigan State University and later graduated from Ferris State University in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing. Linda was named to the Dean’s List at Ferris and was recognized on the Who’s Who List.

GRAYLING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO