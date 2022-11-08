ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer County crew considers makeover of veterans' statue an honor

Jamie DeNardi is a lifelong Auburn resident, and he doesn’t remember the veterans’ statue on Fulweiler Avenue, across from Old Auburn Cemetery, looking as good as it does today. Dr. Kenneth Fox’s “WHY” statue was dedicated Nov. 11, 1967, to “ALL THE FIGHTING MEN OF THE UNITED STATES...
AUBURN, CA
Equipment burns in Athens Avenue fire early Thursday

Firefighters from multiple Placer County agencies and CALFIRE remain on scene of a large fire this morning in Lincoln. The incident was reportedly at an industrial trucking company on Athens Avenue, near the location of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority. The fire broke out early Thursday morning, not far...
LINCOLN, CA
Splish, splash, play or no way? Cameron Park Lake’s future debated

The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds. CPCSD staff and directors in 2019 permanently closed the lake’s swimming lagoon and...
CAMERON PARK, CA
Rocklin Sunset Whitney Recreation Area East Trails Grand Opening and Fun Run

Former Rocklin golf course turned into community treasure. Rocklin, Calif. – Rocklin’s Sunset Whitney Recreation Area is expanding it’s recreational footprint for visitors. To celebrate the grand opening of the East Trails, a fun run celebration is being held on December 3 along with the obligatory ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening.
ROCKLIN, CA
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell

Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
FOLSOM, CA
Auburn Jeep Club pancake breakfast is Saturday, Nov. 12

The Auburn Jeep Club will host its third annual pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7-10 a.m. behind Auburn City Hall at 1225 Lincoln Way. The event supports Placer County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy and the Auburn Police Officers Association. The cost is $10 per plate, which includes pancakes, eggs and...
AUBURN, CA
Bicyclist killed in north Sacramento hit-and-run crash, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash, the Sacramento Police Department said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. near Kenwood Street and Arcade Boulevard, police said. The vehicle believed to have hit the woman drove away. Police said the bicyclist died at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Raging Waters Sacramento to close after 15 years, operator says

The Raging Waters Sacramento water park at Cal Expo will not reopen in 2023, according to its operator. Palace Entertainment, which has operated the water park for the past 15 years, said Tuesday that it made the decision to “terminate its lease after a careful review of company priorities.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles

Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
Creekside Oaks Elementary children given safety tips

More than 200 children learned about avoiding fires, how to be safe on train tracks and who Lincoln’s public safety officials are during Friday’s Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Foothills Safety Awareness Day. Friday’s event, hosted by Creekside Oaks Elementary School in Lincoln, included volunteers from Lincoln Police Department,...
LINCOLN, CA
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yuba County Election Results 2022

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County voters will be able to vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the November general election. Marysville and Wheatland each have one city council seat on their respective ballots.  Wheatland residents will be able to vote on measures P and Q, which are […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA

