Bertha Gibbs, 83, of Alger
Bertha Jane Gibbs, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at The Villa at West Branch. She was born on April 15, 1939, in Royalton, KY to Tobe and Finettia (Allen) Patrick. Bertha lived in Alger, MI for 22 years formerly of Livonia, MI. She married Stuart...
Betty Thomas, 96, of Roscommon
Betty Jean Thomas, age 96, of Roscommon, died peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at The Brook of Roscommon, in the presence and comfort of her family. Betty was born May 31, 1926, the daughter of John Foster and Edith (Polkinghorne) Uren. Betty will always be remembered for her charity...
Linda Greenway, 63, of Grayling
Linda Ann Greenway (Gonsler), 63, of Grayling, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Munson Medical Center. Linda was born at McLaren Hospital in Flint, MI on October 21, 1959, the third of three children to Joseph William and Frances Constance (Glowacki) Gonsler. She was a graduate of Carman High School Class of 1977. It was at Carman where Linda met the love of her life, David Greenway. She attended Michigan State University and later graduated from Ferris State University in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in Marketing. Linda was named to the Dean's List at Ferris and was recognized on the Who's Who List.
Nick Petrik, 80, of West Branch
Nickolas Petrik, age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in West Branch, MI surrounded by his family. He was born on September 4, 1942 in Ruma, Yugoslavia to Paul and Teresia (Habenchus) Petrik. Nick lived in West Branch since 1993 formerly of Detroit, MI. Nick...
Arthur Lange, 66, of Mio
Arthur Lange, 66, of Mio, Michigan, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio.
Duane Loomis, 90, of West Twin Lake
Duane Edward Loomis, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home in West Twin Lake with his loving wife and daughters by his side. Duane was born on June 23, 1932, on the Farrand Farm in Iosco County, MI to Darwin St. Clair and Lillian Marie (Farrand) Loomis.
Village celebrates 150 years
ROSCOMMON – Roscommon Rotary assisted at Roscommon's 150-year celebration held Oct. 8. Club members shown include (l-r) Tom O'Brien, Jackie Bertsch, Jim Fisher, Club President Nate Wight, and Rick Bertsch.
Virginia Linsenman, 93, of West Branch
Virginia M. Linsenman, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home in West Branch, MI surrounded by her family. She was born on September 20, 1929, in Flint, MI to William and Margaret (Leachmann) Meuhlen. Virginia was united in marriage to Robert Linsenman on May...
Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club named MISORVA Snowmobile Club of the Year
OGEMAW COUNTY – Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club was named MISORVA Snowmobile club of the year at the annual MISORVA membership meeting at Jays Sporting Goods in Gaylord Oct 21.
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the "Santa Train.". The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for "Toys for Tots."
Rotary spruces up soccer field
ROSCOMMON – Roscommon Rotarians gave the Snack Shack and the storage shed at the Rotary Soccer Field in Roscommon a much needed "facelift" during the month of Sept. The club service project included replacing some trim boards, scraping and repainting both of the buildings. The soccer fields...
Roscommon soccer district champs
ROSCOMMON – Roscommon boys varsity soccer team beat Tawas 3 – 2 in the district championship game. They will play in the regional game Oct. 26 in Big Rapids. Pictured are (l-r) back, Ben Denlinger, Jacob Gee, Alex Thiel, Owen Steinbrink, Corbin Tyler, Ben Collins, Jacob Ziebell, Andre Janisse, Malakai Huckins, Owen Barnes, and Nicholas Jadan. Front (l-r) Logan Roth, Ben Hamina, Mason Green, Josh Karoub, Josh Mayes, Rielly Cherven, Henry Stoyak, Steven Alyas, and Coach John Sinnaeve.
Fees are waived for USDA Forest Services on Veterans Day
REGION – In observance of Veterans Day, the USDA Forest Service will waive fees at most of the recreation sites in the Huron Manistee National Forest. All outdoor enthusiasts will have free access to some of the forests’ most popular recreation sites, including: the Nurnberg Trailhead at Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area in Mason County; The Reid Lake Foot Travel Area in Alcona County; 4001 Canoe Landing and other access sites on the AuSable Wild and Scenic River; and the Loda Lake National Wildflower Sanctuary in Newaygo County.
